84% of organisations have increased focus on employee mental health

Office plants boost wellbeing and productivity

With the impact of Covid-19 on mental health, companies are implementing a range of actions to support employees.

The Covid-19 pandemic has led to 84% of organisations increasing their focus on employees' mental health.

The CIPD, in partnership with Simplyhealth, has published a report on Health and Wellbeing at Work in 2021. Over 650 HR professionals completed the survey which examined the pandemic’s impact on employee health and attendance, as well as employer response.

The report revealed that 45% of employees’ mental health is worse off as a result of the Covid-19 lockdown, with 79% of respondents reporting some stress-related absence in their organisation over the past year. According to the survey, the top three causes of stress at work are workload, management style and new work-related challenges due to homeworking as a result of Covid-19.

The number of organisations focusing on mental health to a large extent has increased by 16% in the last year. The report found organisations are implementing a range of actions to support employee mental health, with employee assistance programmes, resilience training for staff and flexible working options seeing the biggest increase compared to 2020.

As restrictions ease, more organisations are welcoming employees back into the office; after 18 months of working at home, this transition may be anxiety-inducing. Research has been done looking at the impact of office space on workers, finding a particular design feature can boost productivity by 15%, as well as significantly increase levels of wellbeing. The feature is office plants.

Craig Dallow is managing director at Plant Plan, a company that designs and installs bespoke planting schemes in office spaces. Craig explains the motivation behind bringing nature into the workplace, “Various studies by government bodies and universities have shown that plants can be beneficial in the workplace. This is multi-faceted, with the biophilic design element of surrounding yourself with nature having a proven impact on productivity and mental health, and plants' natural ability to trap dust, remove toxins, and increase oxygen levels, helping with reducing illness and Sick Building Syndrome.”

With yet another change to the workday, it’s crucial organisations make this transition as smooth as possible for employees, and optimising workspaces to promote wellbeing is a means of doing just that.