Arrest Made in a Burglary Two Offense: 1700 Block of Connecticut Avenue, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Second District announced an arrest has been made in reference to a Burglary Two offense that occurred on Thursday, November 11, 2021, in the 1700 block of Connecticut Avenue, Northwest.

 

At approximately 3:27 pm, the suspect forcibly gained entry into an establishment at the listed location. Once inside, the suspect attempted to take property. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers.

 

On Thursday, November 11, 2021, 56 year-old Charles Fitzgerald Haynie, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with Burglary Two.

