Arrest Made in a Robbery (Snatch) Offense: 4800 Block of 8th Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Fourth District announce an arrest has been made in reference to a Robbery (Snatch) offense that occurred on Thursday, November 11, 2021, in the 4800 block of 8th Street, Northeast.

At approximately 4:10 pm, the suspect approached the victim, who was seated in a vehicle, at the listed location. The suspect then snatched property from the victim. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers.

On Thursday, November 11, 2021, 25 year-old Jelon Montez Trumble, of Waldorf, MD, was arrested and charged with Robbery (Snatch).