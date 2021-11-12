Dancehall Star Konshens Rules with Release of New Album RED REIGN

(Album Cover) RED REIGN

Konshens releases his fifth solo studio album this Friday, November 12. His latest RED REIGN LP is an homage to his red-haired reign over the dancehall charts.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, November 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Konshens releases his fifth solo studio album this Friday, November 12. His latest RED REIGN LP is an homage to his red-haired reign over the dancehall charts. Years ago, Konshens lost a bet that forced him to dye his hair, and his crimson locks have become his signature look in the decade since. Red is a bold color associated with love, danger, and seduction. These themes coincide with recent events in Konshens' life, like his tumultuous public relationship, the threats of the pandemic, and the desire to connect with others after forced isolation. During the quarantine, Konshens created over 70 new songs, with eighteen appearing on his latest project. This creative experience has inspired Konshens to hold nothing back, prompting the artist's evolved intensity and sexuality.

RED REIGN marks a new era for the Jamaican singer, showcasing an edgier sound with provocative visuals. The unofficial "Playboy of Dancehall" blends club bangers with tracks destined to be post-pandemic classics. Konshens is ready to get the world whining again with a roster of collaborators, including Davido, Stefflon Don, Rvssian, Dre Island, Kaelyn Kastle, Kemar Highcon, Jesse Royal, and Spice. His social media followers are ringing the alarm with red-themed content and steamy scenes percolating onto his platforms in a slow, scarlet drip. The consistent release of teasers and trailers keeps his audience on red alert and eager for Konshens to unleash his RED REIGN.

The lead single "She Got It," featuring Rafa Pabön, hits hard with relentless reggae beats and electronic vocals. The sound defines the future of dancehall with references to Afrobeat and EDM, pushing the limits of tradition and genre. The latest single, "Take A Shot," infuses hip hop and reggae to create a "bad girl banger" with a video that captures Konshens' inspiration for the song. He explains, "Since Covid restrictions have been lifted in Florida, the club scene in Miami has had a revival. I wanted to make an anthem for women to go out with their friends and behave a little badly. It is the type of video that shows how some women behave when they think nobody is watching." The visual has inspired a social media challenge called the #TakeAShotChallenge, where users take a shot and then show off their dance moves, similar to the scenes shown in the video.

This album marks a new era for the Jamaican singer, but one thing remains true, Konshens is a force in the music industry. The recent evolution in his artistry and sound proves that RED REIGN keeps Konshens on the path to legendary status. Link with Konshens online via Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.