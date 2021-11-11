Senator Muth Presents Local Veterans with Korean Ambassador for Peace Medals

ROYERSFORD, November 11, 2021: State Sen. Katie Muth (D-Chester/Montgomery/Berks) today presented four Korean Ambassador for Peace Medals at a Veterans Day event at Tel Hai Retirement Community in Honey Brook.

The veterans that were honored with the Korean Ambassador for Peace Medal were First Lieutenant Reverend Herb Davis who served in the National Guard in Korea; and Captain Wilbert Gaul who served in both World War II and the Korean War in the Marine Reserve. Medals were also presented posthumously to the families of Second Lieutenant Philip Christian Pfaff who served in the 696thOrdnance Ammunition Company in the US Army in Korea; and Sergeant Louis Horn who served with the 2nd Marine Division in the Korean War.

“Our veterans across the Commonwealth and across the country deserve all of our gratitude and thanks not only today on Veterans Day – but every day for their bravery, their service and their sacrifices,” Muth said. “It was an honor to present these veterans and their families with the Korean Ambassador for Peace Medals for their service to our country in the Korean War.”

Senator Muth’s office assisted the veterans and their families in applying for the Korean Ambassador for Peace Medal which is an expression of appreciation from the Korean government to United States service men and women who served in the Korean War.

To receive the Korean Ambassador for Peace Medal, an eligible veteran must have served in country during the Korean War from June 25, 1950, to July 27, 1953, or have participated in UN peacekeeping operations until the end of 1955. Members of the US Navy are also eligible if they had served aboard a naval vessel that was assigned to Korean waters during the 1950 to 1953 timeframe. It may also be awarded posthumously.