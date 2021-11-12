Metal Injection Molding Market Revenue Trends, Company Profiles, Revenue Share Analysis, 2021–2028 | Reports And Data

Reports And Data

Low cost of raw materials and high investment into manufacturing industries are encouraging the growth of the metal injection molding market.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Metal Injection Molding Market is forecast to reach USD 8.54 Billion by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Metal Injection Molding (MIM) is an advanced molding process that imparts desired shapes to the molten metals. Increasing demand for a high volume of metal parts in the automotive and military sector is fueling the demand for the market. Manufacturers prefer MIM as compared to other traditional ones as there is less wastage of raw materials, it is more cost-effective, and uses less time for production.

The market is driven by rapid industrialization, swift urbanization, low cost of raw materials, and growing investment in manufacturing industries. Digitalization of manufacturing components across the globe is expected to provide new opportunities for the growth of the economy.

Increasing demand of the market products from the end-user industries such as consumer goods, medical devices, and automotive and aerospace are fueling the market demand. Advancement in technology has paved the way for the manufacture of different metal components of different sizes and complexities.

Get a Sample Copy of this Report before you purchase free of cost! @: https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1443

Key participants include ARCMIM, Dynacast, Husky Injection Molding Systems Ltd., Tanfel Metal, Injectamax International, LLC. MIM India Company, Reaux Medical Molding, D&K ENGINEERING, Mahler GmbH, NetShape Technologies, and Smith Metal Products, among others.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have been segmented into the global Metal Injection Molding Market on the basis of Product, Material Type, End Users, and Region:

Product Outlook

Carbonyl Method

High-Pressure Gas Atomization

Ultra-High Pressure Water Atomization

Material Type Outlook

Stainless Steel

Low Alloy Steel

Soft Magnetic Material

End Users Outlook

Automotive

Medical and Orthodontics

Electrical and Electronics

Consumer Industrial

Aerospace and Defense

Download Reports Summary @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/download-summary-form/1443

Further key findings from the report suggest

Stainless Steel held the largest market share of 43% in the year 2020. The material has applications over a wide range of industries and is also cheaper than its counterparts.

The material can be rolled into sheets, bars, plates, wires, and tubes. It is used in the production of large and small metal components. It is forecasted to have a growth rate of 9.0% during the forecast period.

Soft magnetic materials are generally used for the temporary storage of energy in a magnetic field. It is observed that the material has a growth rate of 6.7% during the forecast period.

Low alloy steels have a carbon content of less than 0.10-1.00%, and elements are added to the alloy to produce unique capabilities. It is commonly used in bearings and weathering steels.

Expansion of automotive across the globe has increased the demand for MIM. The industry held the largest market share of 25% in the year 2020.

The automotive sector has become a major consumer of the MIM parts. The high strength and high complexity of the parts find their application in gearboxes, locking mechanisms, engines, steering systems, turbochargers, and electronic systems.

MIM is also used in the manufacture of defense parts such as sear, slide, firing pins, hammer, inserts front/rear, catches, extractor, trigger, slide stop, magazine catch, ejector, trigger bar, and rear or front sights.

The aerospace and defense sector held a market share of 19% in the year 2020 and is forecasted to have a CAGR of 6.8%.

The carbonyl method held a market share of 33% in the year 2020 and is expected to have a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period.

North America held the second-largest market share of 24% in the year 2020. The major contributor from the region is the US.

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

MENU

Latin America

Request customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/1443

Reasons for Buying this Report:

The report focuses on market share, market size, revenue share, industry growth rate, regional bifurcation, and overall industry outlook.

The study provides pinpoint analysis for changing competitive dynamics.

The report helps readers in understanding the product segments and their future growth.

Analysts in this research report can quickly expand their business by focusing on various business and market strategies.

It helps in making informed business decisions by having complete insights of market and by making in-depth analysis of market segments.

PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.

Thank you for reading our report. Please connect with us to know more about the report and its customization feature. Our team will ensure the report is well suited to meet your requirements.

Explore Reports and Data's Prime Analysis of the global Materials and Chemicals Industry:

Plastic Pallets Market Share: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/plastic-pallets-market

Slag Cotton Market Analysis: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/slag-cotton-market

Fischer Tropsch Wax Market Growth: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/fischer-tropsch-wax-market

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics and industries and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market