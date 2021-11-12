Thermal Paper Market Growth, Size Analysis, DROT, PEST, Porter’s, Region & Country Forecast Till 2027

Reports And Data

Thermal Paper Market Size – USD 3.96 Billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 5.3%, Market Trends – High demand from developing nations.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Thermal Paper Market is forecast to reach USD 6.00 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The market is seeing an expanded interest from the billing operations, owing to its characteristic of faster and efficient printing. However, the rising prevalence of stringent regulations from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), which aims to limit Bisphenol-A (BPA) levels, as thermal paper base contains at least one coating of the highly toxic chemicals, may hamper the demand of Thermal Paper in the market.

Rapid urbanization has changed the way of life of individuals and, thus, has expanded the pervasiveness of the point of sale (POS) and billing operations over a broad aspect; therefore, augmenting the demand for the market product. Furthermore, increasing awareness regarding less utilization of paper for billing applications and rising online transactions for e-commerce applications have increased the use of digital receipts, which will be hindering the growth of the Thermal Paper market.

An extensive non-fading requirement, long shelf life, quality documents during transactional procedures involving insurance receipts, accounting, and public safety, contribute to the adoption of uncoated printing. The thermal paper's mobility enables lightweight, portable POS machines to be used to print tickets and receipts on the spot. Retail and consumer goods industries prefer POS systems, as it offers fast "tap and go" transactions, which makes it easier for shoppers to pay. The thermal transfer process was chosen as an optimal market option for the printing of UL Recognized Print, shelf labeling, outdoor application, cold storage, and barcode labels for product recognition on different products. Thermal printing is witnessing the maximum growth owing to its ability to act as a buffer between the elements in the print head and the label material. Printer ribbons provide a back-coating that works by reducing tension and friction between rough substrates to increase the print head's existence. This printing technique allows label printing at different temperatures, which preserves print accuracy, which readability under intense light and chemical interaction for a prolonged period.

The Thermal Paper market report begins with basic definitions, product descriptions, competitive landscape, market players, market segmentation, and regional bifurcation of the Thermal Paper market. The report further talks about the market scenario with regard to market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and growth prospects. The report also talks about the market segmentation and offers insights into the segment showing promising growth over the forecast period.

Top Leaders Operating in the Market are :

Koehler Paper Group, Oji Holdings Corporation, Mitsubishi Paper Mills (MPM), Ricoh Company Ltd., Siam Paper, Appvion Operations Inc., Nakagawa Manufacturing Inc., Jujo Limited, Hansol Paper, and Nakagawa Manufacturing Inc., among others.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

Based on paper coating type, Non-Top coated thermal paper generated a revenue of USD 2.54 billion in 2019 and is expected to grow with a CAGR of 4.8% in the forecast period, owing to its superior fundamental characteristics It is utilized in many applications including accounts, operating logs, purchase order types, pricing quotations, contract documentation, incident information, and many others.

The POS receipts contributed to the largest market share in 2019. The market in the APAC region for POS receipts is the major shareholder of the Thermal Paper market and is likely to hold around 63.0% of the market the year 2027, as they are used in many sectors such as government facilities, production units, and retail centers for material management.

The Asia Pacific region dominated the market for Thermal Paper. The consistent focus on cost-effective and innovative procedures adopted in the area is driving the market. The Asia Pacific region holds approximately 35.0% of the Thermal Paper market, followed by North America, which contains around 28.0% market in the year 2019.

Report Objective:

The report aims to provide a complete analysis of the global Thermal Paper market with important details about the key market players such as their financial standing, global position, revenue contribution, production and manufacturing capacity, business expansion plans, mergers and acquisitions, and overall company profiles. It also studies M&A activities, joint ventures, partnerships and collaborations, licensing agreements and product launches and brand promotions. It also offers SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis for each player.

The report also aims to benefit the user by providing constructive data to gain insight into the market growth, size, share and lucrative investment approaches. It covers study of crucial aspects such as factors influencing the growth and restraint of the market, buyers and vendors, production and consumption, and value chain analysis. It further provides detailed overview of the key segments of the Thermal Paper market and revenue share and growth rate of each segment.

Thermal Paper Market Segmentation:

Type Outlook

Top Coated

Non-Top Coated

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027) (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

POS Receipts

Lottery & Gaming Tickets

Labels & Tags

Others

Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

