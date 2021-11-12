Breathable Membranes Market Size Worth USD 3,107.8 Million by 2027 – Reports and Data

Reports And Data

A supportive regulatory environment and increasing construction activities in the APAC region are driving the demand for the market

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Breathable Membranes Market is projected to reach USD 3,107.8 Million in 2027. The breathable membranes market was experiencing rapid growth attributed to the increasing use of products such as polyethylene (PE), polyurethane (PU), and polypropylene (PP) in the application, including walls and pitched roofs. The prospects provided by the increased demand for high quality atmospherically sealed membranes and increased technological experience in many construction procedures are projected to drive the breathable membranes market demand.

Supportive regulatory policies for the development of energy-efficient structural methods are a significant factor driving the market demand. In the UK, around 45.0% of the carbon dioxide is emitted from buildings, thereby leading to changes in regulatory policies pertaining to buildings' energy performance. The Building Regulations lays down stricter energy performance standards on buildings, pushing construction developers and architects to turn their attention to air barrier membranes, a cost-effective way to stop leaking of air.

However, fluctuations in the price of raw materials and slow growth in the construction industry in Europe, especially Western Europe, may create hindrances in the growth of the breathable membranes market in the forecast period.

The COVID-19 impact:

The pandemic of COVID-19 would possibly threaten the development of the breathable membranes industry to some degree. Significant players in the industry are wary of the future of the market and are seeking to reinvent their growth plans. The pandemic is having a considerable impact on the construction sector, and most of the major players were forced to stop their activities, which, in turn, has impacted the demand for breathable membranes. The international trading, export, and importation of COVID-19 have been significantly affected, and therefore demand has also degraded in the industry. In the face of these grim times, this pandemic still offers a chance for development in the sector as people are more aware of the health and safety aspects. The average disposable income of individuals is likely to be reduced, and manufacturers will try to find innovative solutions that can meet customer requirements at a much lower cost.

Key players in the market include Cosella-Dorken, Saint Gobain SA, I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Soprema, GAF Material Corporation, Klober, Kingspan Group PLC, RKW Group, Mitsui Chemicals Inc., and Arkema Group, among others.

Further key findings from the report suggest

• Breathable membranes are estimated to witness rapid demand due to the growth of the construction industry. The market is driven by raising awareness of building materials safeguarding against additional moisture and UV radiation.

• The application for the pitched roof, in terms of revenue, held the largest breathable membranes market share in 2019. European countries' energy consumption minimization regulations have urged more energy-efficient building new technologies to be developed.

• Polyethylene (PE)-based breathable membranes are likely to grow at the fastest growth rate in the forecast period. The demand for PE membranes is fueled by superior properties of PE, such as extended protection from UV radiation and enhanced water resistance.

• Europe, in terms of revenue, led by Western Europe, accounted for the largest breathable membranes market share in 2019. Strict energy-efficiency building codes is a significant region driving the market demand in the region. Norway is the fastest-growing market in Europe for breathable membranes.

• In December 2019, Dupont acquired Desalitech Ltd. This acquisition helps Dupont's strategy to propel growth development via access to new manufacturing possibilities, technologies, and geographies.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Breathable Membranes Market on the basis of Product, Manufacturing Process, Application, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)

• Polyethylene (PE)

• Polyurethane (PU)

• Polypropylene (PP)

• Others

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)

• Walls

• Pitched Roof

• Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)

• Online

• Offline

The research study includes an in-depth analysis of the market using advanced research methodologies such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. The report further explores the key business players along with their in-depth profiling, product portfolio, and strategic business decisions. The report has been formulated through extensive primary and secondary research and further validated by analysts, industry experts, and market professionals. The report also sheds light on the recent mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, and product launches, among others.

Regional analysis covers assessment of import/export, production and consumption ratio, supply and demand, cost, price, estimated revenue and gross margins, and presence of key players in the region. The report also offers insights about revenue growth, market size, market share, technological advancements, and presence of key players in each region.

Regional Bifurcation of the Breathable Membranes Market Includes:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

