Membrane Contactor Market Size Expected to Reach USD 373.2 Million by 2027 – Reports and Data

Increasing usage of membrane contactors in various industry verticals and in de-gassing applications is driving growth of the membrane contactor market

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global membrane contactor market is projected to reach a market size of USD 373.2 Million by 2027 and register a high CAGR during the forecast period, according to a latest report by Reports and Data. Key factors driving market growth include rising inclination toward achieving greater operational flexibility, controlled high interfacial area, less energy-consuming solutions, and linear scale-up with modular and more compact designs as compared to that offered by conventional devices such as gas absorbers.

Membrane contactors (MCs) is highly preferred for its advanced paradigm of membrane technology and an vast potential for applications in various sustainable and eco-friendly processes, including water desalination, industrial, commercial and municipal wastewater treatment, pharmaceutical processing, food & beverage production, protein extraction & crystallization, semiconductor & electronics manufacturing and VOC removal.

Advantages offered by membrane contactor systems over traditional column contactors, such as reduced overall size, higher operational flexibility, elevated mass transfer rate with linear scale-up, and considerable possibility of integration are factors driving growth of the global membrane contactor market.

The COVID-19 Impact:

The COVID-19 pandemic has adversely affected growth of the global membrane contactor market. Major market players remain unsure about the future of the membrane contactor industry and tend to adapt their strategies. The pandemic had a significant impact on manufacturing and transportation services. Most multinational companies had to shut down their factories. However, owing to a greater emphasis on safety of the filtration process, an effective measurement of sterilization and sanitization has been adopted by end-users, which directly boosts market growth.

Key market players include 3M Company, Hydro-Elektrik GmbH, Veolia Environnement SA, Pure Water Group, Lenntech B.V., Compact Membrane Systems, Cobetter Filtration Equipment Pvt. Ltd., PTI Pacific Pty. Ltd., JU.CLA.S Srl, and Entegris, Inc.

Further Key Findings in the Report

• In March 2020, Nel ASA and Kværner AS announced their strategic collaboration on specific green hydrogen projects and standardization of solutions for large-scale hydrogen production plants.

• Rise in demand for clean and safe water has increased investments in water treatment globally, thereby driving global membrane contactor market growth, as membrane contactors are widely used in water treatment.

• The hollow fiber segment accounted for the largest revenue share in the global membrane contactor market in 2019, as membrane contactors with hollow fiber configuration are frequently applied owing to their larger contact surface area compared to their alternatives.

• Revenue from the Asia Pacific membrane contactor market is expected to increase at a CAGR of 8.0% over the forecast period owing to significant growth of the industrial sector and clean water programs being implemented countries in in this region.

• Among the materials segments, the hydrophobic membranes segment accounted for the largest market revenue share of 62.4% in 2019, which can be attributed to prevention of membrane wetting offered by hydrophobic membranes. Revenues from this segment are expected to increase at a CAGR of 5.4% over the forecast period.

Market Overview:

Rapid developments in the manufacturing sector and equipment, robust growth in the building and construction sector, high adoption for eco-friendly materials in constructions and increasing demand for smart buildings and smart homes are boosting market growth. Steady increase in the disposable income across the globe, improvements in the standard of living, increasing number of redevelopment plans and high demand for aesthetic look and posh homes are further fueling market growth. In addition, increasing R&D investments, and government schemes to support manufacturing and construction industry are fueling growth of the global Membrane Contactor market.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global membrane contactor market on the basis of material, membrane type, end-use industry, configuration, phase, and region:

Material Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017–2027)

• Polypropylene

• Polytetrafluoroethylene

• Others

Membrane Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017–2027)

• Hydrophobic

• Hydrophilic

End-use Industry Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017–2027)

• Microelectronics & Semiconductors

• Oil & Gas

• Processing

• Water Treatment

• Power & Steam Generation

• Others

Configuration Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017–2027)

• Hollow Fiber

• Capillary

• Flat Sheet

Phase Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017–2027)

• Gas–Liquid

• Liquid–Liquid

Detailed Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

