Air Quality Monitoring System Market Size Likely To Reach Valuation of USD 6.8 Billion by 2028 – Reports and Data

Increased investment by governments in better air quality will drive market growth

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global air quality monitoring system market size is expected to reach USD 6.8 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 7% according to a new report by Reports and Data. Air pollution has unintended consequences for the environment and ecological balance, especially in densely populated and developing countries like India and China, as well as poorly controlled fossil fuel usage in many countries and global warming, among other factors. Governments have been allocating larger portions of their budgets to environmental pollution management, which includes the construction of air quality monitoring systems and smart city projects, both of which would serve as important drivers for air quality monitoring systems market growth over the forecast period

About 100 haze days have occurred in Jing-Jin-Ji, the Yangtze River Delta (YRD), and the Pearl River Delta (PRD) in the last three years, according to estimates from China's Ministry of Environmental Protection (MEP), with PM2.5 concentrations two to four times higher than WHO requirements. These accidents have caused public concern due to the potential for negative health effects. According to new estimates from the 2010 Global Burden of Disease (GBD), outdoor air pollution is a much bigger public health problem than previously believed, causing 2.1 million premature deaths in Asia per year. Outdoor air pollution is now classified among the top ten global risks, as well as among the top five or six in Asia's developing countries, for the first time.

The initial cost of air quality monitoring systems is substantial, but the ongoing costs are low. The high initial cost will restrict the market to some degree, but this is only expected to last a short time because rising demand would lead to lower prices. The ongoing cost is due to the need to replace the air filter on a regular basis, which is not a significant expense but may be out of reach for certain users.

Some of the key vendors in the market are 3M; Emerson Electric Co.; General Electric Company; HORIBA, Ltd.; Merck; Siemens AG; Teledyne Technologies Incorporated; and Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Key Highlights From The Report:

• Based on product type, the market has been divided into indoor and outdoor monitoring systems. In 2020, the outdoor category dominated the industry.

• Due to a rise in the number of air quality monitoring station installations in public areas, fixed systems accounted for a larger share of the market in 2020.

• Based on contaminants, the market has been divided into chemical and physical divisions. In 2020, the chemical segment dominated the market due to increasing vehicular emissions, which include harmful pollutants including carbon monoxide.

• Hardware will account for the largest revenue share in 2020, thanks to modernised architectures of real-time applications.

• In 2020, the automotive end-use market will be dominated by the oil and gas end-use segment. Increasing demand for natural gas and petroleum has resulted in the rapid expansion of oil and gas pipeline networks.

• The industrial segment had the largest market share in 2020 and is expected to rise the fastest over the next six years.

• Asia Pacific is projected to rise at the fastest rate during the forecast period, owing to the increasing prevalence of respiratory and cardiovascular diseases caused by air pollution in various cities across the world.

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2028)

• Indoor

o Fixed

o Portable

• Outdoor

o Fixed

o Portable

Pollutant Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2028)

• Chemical

o Nitrogen Oxides

o Sulfur Oxides

o Carbon Oxides

o Volatile Organic Compounds

o Others

• Physical

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2028)

• Hardware

o Sensors

o Processors

o Output devices

• Software

• Services

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2028)

• Residential

• Commercial

• Industrial

o Oil & Gas

o Manufacturing

o Food & Beverages

o Pharmaceutical

o Healthcare

o Others

The research study includes an in-depth analysis of the market using advanced research methodologies such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. The report further explores the key business players along with their in-depth profiling, product portfolio, and strategic business decisions. The report has been formulated through extensive primary and secondary research and further validated by analysts, industry experts, and market professionals. The report also sheds light on the recent mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, and product launches, among others.

Regional analysis covers assessment of import/export, production and consumption ratio, supply and demand, cost, price, estimated revenue and gross margins, and presence of key players in the region. The report also offers insights about revenue growth, market size, market share, technological advancements, and presence of key players in each region.

Regional Bifurcation of the Air Quality Monitoring System Market Includes:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

