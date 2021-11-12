Solid Caustic Soda Market Size Is Projected To Attain USD 37.31 Billion By 2028 Says Reports And Data

Reports And Data

Solid Caustic Soda Market Size – USD 24.45 Billion in 2020, Growth - CAGR of 5.5%, Trends – Surging demand for solid caustic soda from end-use applications

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Growth of the chemical industries in the emerging markets in one of the significant factors influencing the market growth.

The global solid caustic soda market is expected to reach USD 37.31 Billion by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Solid caustic soda is a substance used as an ingredient or in the production of a wide variety of household products such as detergents, body soap, and drain cleaners.

In the chemical industries, caustic soda finds application in a variety of chemical reactions as it gives up sodium, hydrogen, and oxygen atoms to help form new chemical compounds. In conditions where a corrosive substance is required, like for a drain blockage, caustic soda helps to dissolve the organic materials but will leave the polyvinyl chloride pipes intact. It is also used in the production of ice cream, soft drinks, and food dye. The corrosive and toxic properties of caustic soda disappear in these processes, such as the case with soap above.

Solid caustic soda finds application in the energy sector in fuel cell production. Fuel cells efficiently generate electricity for a wide range of applications, comprising materials handling; transportation; and portable, stationary, and emergency backup power applications. Moreover, epoxy resins, produced with caustic soda, finds usage in wind turbines.

Municipal water treatment facilities use solid caustic to regulate water acidity and to assist in removing heavy metals from water. Also, it is used in the production of sodium hypochlorite, a type of water disinfectant.

Key participants include Dow Chemical Company, Tata Chemicals Limited, FMC Corporation, PPG Industries, Tosoh Corporation, Nirma Limited, Hanwha Chemical Corporation, Ineos Group Limited, Formosa Plastics Corporation, and Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY), among others.

Further key findings from the report suggest

The membrane cell process has intrinsic ecological advantages over the two older methods, as it does not use mercury or asbestos. It is the most energy-efficient process and is incredibly safe to operate, and it produces a consistently high quality of solid caustic soda.

By distribution channel, the online distribution channel is projected to grow at a faster rate of 7.9% in the period 2020-2028, as this mode of distribution has the advantage of providing a broader exposure to the product produced by the manufacturers, especially with the proliferation of smart devices and internet connectivity.

Industrial grade solid caustic soda is not completely pure. It contains impurities and is used in commercial and industrial purposes. It is not suitable to be used in any food products and can be used for many science fair projects.

Caustic soda finds application in the extraction of alumina. Alumina is used to produce aluminum and a range of products such as cans, foil, kitchen utensils, and airplane parts. In building and construction, aluminum is implemented in the making of building window frames and facades.

APAC dominated the market for solid caustic soda. China leads the consumption demand in solid caustic soda. Moreover, the growth of the chemical industry in the emerging nation on the region is driving the growth of the market.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global solid caustic soda market on the basis of manufacturing process, distribution channel, grade, application, and region:

Manufacturing Process Outlook

Membrane Cell

Diaphragm cell

Others

Distribution Channel Outlook

Online

Offline

Grade Outlook

Reagent Grade

Industrial Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade

Application Outlook

Organic Chemicals

Inorganic Chemicals

Soaps & Detergents

Energy

Water Treatment

Textiles

Alumina

Others

Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

MEA

Market Report includes major TOC points:

Solid Caustic Soda market Overview

Global Economic Impact on Industry

Global Market Competition by Manufacturers

Global Production, Revenue (Value) by Region

Global Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

Global Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Global Market Analysis by Application

Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Market Effect Factors Analysis

Solid Caustic Soda market Forecast

Conclusively, all aspects of the Solid Caustic Soda market are quantitatively as well qualitatively assessed to study the global as well as regional market comparatively. This market study presents critical information and factual data about the market providing an overall statistical study of this market on the basis of market drivers, limitations and its future prospects.

