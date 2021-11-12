Route 28 Lane Restrictions Monday in O’Hara Township

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing lane restrictions on Route 28 in O’Hara Township, Allegheny County will occur Monday, November 15 weather permitting.

Lane restrictions will occur in both directions of Route 28 at the Alpha Drive overpass from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday. Crews from Peoples Gas will conduct pipeline inspection work.

PennDOT is not involved in this work and is providing this information as a public service announcement only. For additional information contact Kelly Lecocq at 412-208-7254 .

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412 429-5010

# # #