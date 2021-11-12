Industrial Lubricants Market Overview Highlighting Major Drivers, Trends, Growth and Demand Report 2020 - 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Industrial Lubricants Market Size – USD 58.22 Billion in 2019, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 3.2%, Market Trend – Rapid industrialization in Asia Pacific

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, November 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global industrial lubricants market is estimated to reach value of USD 75.23 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. Increase in the number of trade activities and surge in industrialization in developing countries are estimated to propel the industrial lubricants market in the near future.

Industrial lubricants are used in several industries for carrying out the business effectively and smoothly. Manufacturing companies particularly use industrial lubricants to evade corrosion. Replacement of corroded parts can be expensive, particularly steel and iron parts. Industrial lubricants help in removing waste particles, transporting them to a filter. In order to help in reducing contaminants, lubricants are generally used with detergent additives.

The report offers an industry-wide analysis of the market along with a thorough assessment of supply and demand landscape, production and consumptions ratio, sales, production capacity, gross revenue, import/export, cost analysis, profit margin, sales network, and distribution channels, along with a thorough industrial chain analysis. The report also offers an extensive analysis of the crucial market aspects such as drivers, restraints, limitations, growth prospects and opportunities, threats, and macro and micro-economic factors. The study offers readers all the crucial statistical data to help them gain maximum returns on their investments and capitalize on the emerging growth prospects.

Leading Players Profiled in the Report Include:

The Lubrizol Corporation, ExxonMobil Corp, Royal Dutch Shell, Amsoil, Inc., Valvoline International, Inc., Kluber Lubrication, Clariant, Chevron Corp., Petronas Lubricant International, and Quaker Chemical Corp.

Industrial Lubricants Market Segmentation:

For imparting a clear understanding, the market is segmented on the basis of types, applications, and key geographical regions.

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Hydraulic Fluid

Metalworking Fluid

Gear Oil

Compressor Oil

Grease

Turbine Oil

Others

Transformer Oil

Refrigeration Oil

Textile Machinery Lubricants

Base Oil Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Mineral Oil

Synthetic Oil

Polyalphaolefins (PAO)

Polyalkylene Glycol (PAG)

Esters

Group iii (Hydrocracking)

Bio-based Oil

End-use Industry Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Construction

Metal & Mining

Cement Production

Power Generation

Automotive (Vehicle Manufacturing)

Chemical

Oil & Gas

Textile

Food Processing

Others

Agriculture

Pulp & Paper

Marine (Deck Manufacturing)

Key Regions analyzed in the report include:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Full Coverage of the Report:

The authors of this report have performed qualitative and quantitative assessments of the global Industrial Lubricants industry and further conducted market estimation for the forecast years of 2020-2027.

The report assesses the global Industrial Lubricants market in detail, focusing on the technological advancements, various industry verticals, distribution channels, diverse product types, and the broad application outlook.

A wide-ranging analysis of the global Industrial Lubricants market’s geographical scenario is an integral part of the report.

In the conclusive section, the report discusses the company profiles of the key market players at length. This section takes a closer look at the financial positions, recent trends and developments, product offerings, and business expansion tactics of the market contenders.

Table of Content:

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Research Sources



1.4.1. Primary



1.4.2. Secondary



1.4.3. Paid Sources



1.5. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027



Chapter 3. Key Insights



Chapter 4. Industrial Lubricants Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Industrial Lubricants Market Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.2.1. Market indicators analysis



4.2.2. Market drivers analysis



4.2.2.1. Rise in automation in various end-use industries



4.2.2.2. Improved quality of industrial lubricants



4.2.3. Market restraints analysis



4.2.3.1. High cost of synthetic and bio-based lubricants



4.3. Technological Insights



4.4. Regulatory Framework



4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis



4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis



4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

