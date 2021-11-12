Dairy Enzymes Market Study Report Based on Size, Shares, Opportunities, Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Dairy Enzymes Market Size – USD 593.2 Million in 2019, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 7.2%, Market Trend – Increasing usage of microbial rennet

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, November 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global dairy enzymes market would reach value of USD 999.8 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. This growth of the market can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of lactose intolerance among people. Moreover, increasing utilization of hydrocolloids by dairy-manufacturing companies to enhance the texture of dairy products is expected to drive the market for dairy enzymes during the forecast period. Furthermore, growing preference of obese people for low-fat and healthy food is also contributing to the demand for dairy enzymes.

North America accounted for the largest share of the global dairy enzymes market in 2019. Increasing demand among health-conscious people for innovative dairy products that are sugar-free, lactose-free, and enriched in prebiotic fiber is driving the market for dairy enzymes in the region.

Global Dairy Enzymes Market Research Scope:

The global market can be broadly segmented on the basis of product type, application spectrum, competitive landscape, geography, and end-use industries. Each of the market segments has been elaborately represented in the table of contents (ToC) included in the report, as well as in the format of graphs, tables, charts, etc. The report, additionally, expounds on the intensely competitive terrain of the global Dairy Enzymes market, taking into account some major factors like strategic business growth initiatives, product development, key market players, revenue share, and a wide range of research &development activities.

Leading companies profiled in the global Dairy Enzymes market report:

DuPont, Kerry Group, Chr Hansen Holding A/S, DSM, Advanced Enzymes Technologies, Connell Bros., Novozymes A/S, Biocatalysts Ltd, Amano Enzyme, and SternEnzym

Market Segmentation:

Emergen Research has segmented the global dairy enzymes market in terms of application, type, and region:

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Cheese

Milk

Yoghurt

Infant Formula

Ice Cream & Desserts

Others

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Chymosin

Lipase

Lactase

Microbial Rennet

Others (Catalases and Proteases)

Key geographical regions:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report offers a panoramic view of the Dairy Enzymes market on both global and regional levels. The study is further supported by key statistical data and industry-verified facts. The study strives to carefully gauge the present and future market growth prospects, untapped avenues, demand and consumption patterns, and the crucial factors poised to impact each market region’s revenue potential. Therefore, the report scrutinizes the numerous growth trends & prospects and the significant challenges and threats that the market players might face in the upcoming years.

Target Audience of the Global Dairy Enzymes Market report:

Global Dairy Enzymes market providers, traders, distributors, and suppliers

Research organizations, End-use industries, consulting organizations, and various alliances related to this business sphere.

Independent regulatory authorities, government bodies, and policymakers.

Table of Content:

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Research Sources



1.4.1. Primary



1.4.2. Secondary



1.4.3. Paid Sources



1.5. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027



Chapter 3. Key Insights



Chapter 4. Dairy Enzymes Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Dairy Enzymes Market Material Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.2.1. Market indicators analysis



4.2.2. Market drivers analysis



4.2.2.1. Rising consumption of dairy products



4.2.2.2. Increasing requirement of significant nutritional valuable dairy products



4.2.2.3. Growing preference towards low-fat and healthy foods among obese population



4.2.3. Market restraints analysis



4.2.3.1. Chances of allergic reactions on exposure to lactase



4.2.3.2. Respiratory issues linked with dairy allergies



4.3. Technological Insights



4.4. Regulatory Framework



4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis



4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis



4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

