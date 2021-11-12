Pastor Alph Lukau’s shines at the most majestic IVP in France

AMI opened the most awaited IVP in an extravagant ceremony at the signature central Dome De Paris, for the friends in faith across the globe.

PARIS, FRANCE, November 12, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- AMI opened the most awaited IVP (International Visitors Program) in an extravagant ceremony at the signature central dome in light, Dome De Paris, a symbolic beacon for the friends in faith across the globe.Delayed a year by the virus, IVP 2021 has visitors across 20 countries taking part in the event . The futuristic extravaganza made the show an high voltage event.Thursday night’s ceremony, grand opening was done by Pastor Alph Lukau followed by spectacular Celeste Lukau with a host of associate Pastors. Dome De Paris witnessed Joy as hundreds of singers, dancers and troupes performed, leaving the attendees perplexed by the majestic glamour of pure awesomeness.About Pastor Alph Lukau Pastor Alph Lukau is the senior Pastor and General Overseer of Alleluia Ministries International which he founded in February 2002 in Johannesburg. Known as the apostle of faith Alph Lukau is also a renowned Author and power Televangelist with hundreds of thousands of men and women under his direct leadership.About Alleluia MinistriesAlleluia Ministries International is a Bible believing Christian Church, with its foundation rooted on the word of God. The Church started on the 24th of February 2002 in Lyndhurst, Johannesburg South Africa. The ministry is spread across the world and has branches in various parts of South Africa, Zambia, Namibia, Democratic Republic of Congo, Angola, Europe and in South America.Follow Pastor Alph Lukau:Follow AMI: