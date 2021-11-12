Sales Performance Management Market Report 2021-26, Industry Analysis, Share, Size, Trends and Forecast

Sales Performance Management Market Report

SHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled, “Sales Performance Management Market : Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026“, The global sales performance management market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 15% during 2021-2026

Sales performance management (SPM) represents a set of operational and analytical functions that unite and automate back-office operational sales processes. It focuses on several aspects of sales performance, such as forecasting, insights, gamification, quota setting, advanced analytics, etc. SPM also offers numerous services, including account segmentation, territory planning, incentive compensation, standard reporting, etc. Currently, these strategies and tools are being adopted by organizations across the globe to enhance their operational efficiency and effectiveness.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Sales Performance Management Market Trends:

The sudden outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, along with the subsequent lockdown restrictions imposed by government bodies, are encouraging businesses to automate their operations using SPM tools, which can aid organizations in adapting to drastic changes with minimal disruption. This is currently driving the global sales performance management market. Additionally, the elevating adoption of SPM tools by small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to effectively monitor and strategize as per their ever-changing business objectives and needs is also acting as a significant growth-inducing factor. Moreover, the increasing incorporation of these solutions in the BFSI industry to address the challenges of complex credit assignments, high transaction counts, developing expense models, etc., is further augmenting the global market. Besides this, the growing utilization of SPM solutions to structure and monitor information conveniently is also bolstering the market growth. Furthermore, various other factors, such as the escalating demand for real-time data, accurate benchmarking, data visualization capabilities, etc., are expected to stimulate the sales performance management market in the coming years.

Sales Performance Management Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Anaplan Inc., Axtria Inc., beqom SA, Iconixx Software Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, NICE Ltd., Oracle Corporation, Salesforce.com Inc., SAP SE and Xactly Corporation.

The report has segmented the market on the basis on product, hormone, age group and end user.

Breakup by Solution:

Territory Management

Sales Analytics

Sales Planning and Monitoring

Incentive Compensation Management

Others

Breakup by Services:

Consulting Services

Managed Services

Training and Support

Others

Breakup by Organization Size:

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Breakup by Deployment Model:

On-premises

Cloud-based

Breakup by End User:

BFSI

IT and Telecom

Retail

Energy and Utilities

Travel and Hospitality

Transportation and Logistics

Healthcare

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America: (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific: (China, Japan,India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe: (Germany, France,United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

