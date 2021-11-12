OTA Transmission Platform Market Report 2021, Industry Analysis, Share, Size and Forecast 2026
SHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled, “OTA Transmission Platform Market Size: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026“, The global OTA transmission platform market exhibited XX growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2026.
Over-the-air (OTA) transmission platform is a wireless systemthat is extensively used in the transmission and broadcast industry. It broadcasts a wide variety of channels wirelessly over television and radio platforms. It also updates the software across mobile devices and manages subscriber identity module (SIM) cards in them. OTA transmission platform creates wireless data with the help of an internet protocol (IP) system by deploying an advanced error correction system.
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.
OTA Transmission Platform Market Trends:
The global OTA transmission platform market is primarily driven by the increasing trend of online streaming channels and on-demand content services. Nowadays, there has been a growing demand for better picture quality content, especially in 4K and HD drivers. This has increasedneed to provide better services, enhanced channel presentation, and operations efficiency to consumers, thereby propelling the demand for OTA transmission platforms. In addition to this, the advent of 5G technology coupled with the extensive investment in digitization of existing platforms is fueling market growth. Furthermore, the implementation of advanced transmission standard ATSC 3.0 and various research and development (R&D) activities are also expected to provide positive impacton the market in the near future.
OTA Transmission Platform Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
AirTV L.L.C (DISH DBS Corporation), Channel Master, Encompass, GatesAir Inc., Harmonic Inc., Liveu Inc., Nuvyyo Inc., Powercast Corporation, Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc., Thales Group and TiVo Corporation (Xperi Holding Corporation).
The report has segmented the market on the basis on component, platform type and end user.
Breakup by Component:
Hardware
Services
Breakup by Platform Type:
Television
Radio
Mobile
Streaming Devices
Others
Breakup by End User:
Individual
Commercial
Healthcare
Media and Entertainment
Information Technology
Education
Breakup by Region:
North America: (United States, Canada)
Asia Pacific: (China, Japan,India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)
Europe: (Germany, France,United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)
Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
Middle East and Africa
