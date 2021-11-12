Water Pipeline Leak Detection System Market Size, Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecast 2021-26

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Water Pipeline Leak Detection System Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global water pipeline leak detection system market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 8.7% during 2021-2026.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

The water pipeline leak detection system refers to the equipment that is used to detect and locate leaks in pipelines. It involves the use of various acoustic and non-acoustic devices, such as radars and data collectors, which are placed in the water pipeline system to transmit data to the network control center and identify leak zones. The system can also be integrated with various technologies, such as gyroscopes, fiber optic, ultrasonic and magnetic flux, and is widely used in commercial, industrial and residential complexes.

The global water pipeline leak detection system market is primarily being driven by the increasing environmental concerns due to water scarcity across the globe. In line with this, the rising construction of water treatment plants for processing water for residential and non-residential applications is contributing to the market growth. Moreover, various technological advancements, such as the integration of the Internet-of-Things (IoT) with the monitoring solutions, and the introduction of smart water metering systems, are favoring the market growth. Other factors, including the implementation of favorable government policies for minimizing water wastage, along with the increasing expenditures for maintenance and water treatment, are creating a positive outlook for the market.

Water Pipeline Leak Detection System Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the water pipeline leak detection system market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Mueller Water Products Inc

NEC Corporation

Xylem, Inc.

SPX Corporation

Gutermann AG.

Badger Meter Inc.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the water pipeline leak detection system market on the basis of technology, equipment, pipe type, end-use and region.

Breakup by Technology:

Ultrasonic

Smart Ball

Magnetic Flux

Fiber Optic

Other

Breakup by Equipment:

Acoustic

Non-Acoustic

Breakup by Pipe Type:

Plastic Pipes

Ductile Iron Pipes

Stainless Steel Pipes

Aluminium Pipes

Other

Breakup by End-Use:

Industrial

Residential

Commercial

Municipal

Breakup by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Industry Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

