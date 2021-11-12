Viral Vector and Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market To Reach USD 4.70 billion By 2028 – Reports And Data

Reports And Data

The rise in prevalence of cancer, inherited disorders, viral infections, Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, rheumatoid arthritis are the major growth factors

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Viral Vector and Plasmid DNA manufacturing market is expected to reach USD 4.70 billion by the year 2028, with a CAGR of 23.8% during the forecast period. Viral and non-viral vectors have emerged as an efficient delivery mechanism for the development of innovative medicines. Viral vectors and plasmid DNA are products of gene therapy, which are used for the treatment of a large number of diseases such as cancer and other chronic disorders. The advantages of gene vaccines and gene therapy over conventional vaccines and therapies include the ability to induce a wide range of immune response types. The major driving factors that are boosting the growth of Viral Vector and Plasmid DNA manufacturing market are the global rise in the incidence of cancer, increase in geriatric population susceptible to diseases, government initiatives & grants and the increase in investment by private companies on R&D activities of viral vectors and plasmid DNA manufacturing.

Viral vectors and plasmid DNA can reduce the cost of treatment and help to decrease the repeated administration of medications. Manufacturers in the Viral Vector and Plasmid DNA manufacturing market are increasing the strategic business expansion activities through merger and acquisitions to increase their customer base and enhance the product portfolio which supports the growth of the target market. For instance, In 2019 Aldevron a US based company entered into a long term agreement with Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc., a leader in precision genetic medicine for rare diseases. In this agreement, Aldevron will supply plasmid DNA to fulfill Sarepta's needs for its gene therapy clinical trials and commercial supply. According to an article published by Human Gene Therapy, the acceptance of gene therapy for severe disorders, such as Alzheimer Disease, is high as compared to less severe disease, such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder. Factors, such as technological advancements to mitigate challenges posed by conventional methods of vector production, increase in the number of clinical studies, and a growing number of gene therapy candidates, coupled with their rapid progression through various phases of clinical development, are primarily driving the demand for viral vector and plasmid DNA manufacturing market. However, high costs associated with gene therapies is slated to impede the growth of the viral vector and plasmid DNA manufacturing market. Conversely, the surge of the personalized medicine industry is anticipated to provide stellar growth opportunities to the viral vector and plasmid DNA manufacturing market.

The primary indications of Viral Vector and Plasmid DNA manufacturing market are Cancer, Alzheimer and Parkinson’s disease. With respect to the region, the Asia Pacific region is projected to be the highest growing market in Viral Vector and Plasmid DNA manufacturing market during the forecast period, followed by Europe. This market is also anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 25.4% during the forecast period. North America was found to be the largest revenue-generating segment due to the high burden increasing cancer and inherited disorders and the due to increase in gene therapy awareness in the region.

Market Overview:

The pharmaceutical and healthcare sector is rapidly growing over the recent years and is expected to witness vast changes due to current coronavirus outbreak. Factors such as rapid developments in the healthcare and medical sector, improvements in the healthcare infrastructure and facilities, rising healthcare expenditure and increasing adoption of telemedicine and ambulatory care services are fueling market growth. In addition, increasing investments in research and development activities, increasing preference for personalized medicines and point of care diagnosis and home care settings.

Competitive Landscape:

The global Viral Vector and Plasmid DNA Manufacturing market is extremely competitive and consists of several market players operating at global and regional levels. Key players are focusing on adopting various strategies such as R&D investments product launches, mergers and acquisitions, partnerships to gain robust footing in the market and expand their product portfolio.

Leading companies operating in the market and profiled in the report include:

FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies, Kaneka Eurogentec S.A, Fin vector, Spark therapeutics, Cobra biologics, Cell and gene therapy catapult, Renova Therapeutics, Shenzhen SiBiono GeneTech Co., Ltd, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc, 4D Molecular Therapeutics are the major players in the Viral vector and plasmid DNA manufacturing market.

Key questions addressed in the report:

• What market size is the global Viral Vector and Plasmid DNA Manufacturing market expected to reach over the forecast period?

• Which factors are expected to hamper global market growth between 2021 and 2028?

• Which key factors are expected to driver global Viral Vector and Plasmid DNA Manufacturing market throughout the forecast period?

• Which application segment is expected to register fastest revenue CAGR over the forecast period?

• Which region is expected to register fastest revenue CAGR over the forecast period?

• Which leading players are operating in the global Viral Vector and Plasmid DNA Manufacturing market?

• What are the key outcomes of Porter’s Five Forces analysis and SWOT analysis?

Global Viral Vector and Plasmid DNA Manufacturing market segmentation:

Key findings from the report suggest

• Increasing acceptance of viral vector-based advanced treatments is likely to drive the segment in viral vector and plasmid DNA manufacturing market. The significant share is due to the use of adeno associated virus, lentivirus, and others.

• By application, cancer is expected to account for the largest share of the market, followed by genetic disorder segment, which occupied a market share of around 33.3% in 2017.

• The following are the significant genetically modified therapies rigorously studied and analyzed, namely, LUXTURNA, YESCARTA, Kymriah, INVOSSA, Zalmoxis, Strimvelis, Imlygic, Neovasculagen, Rexin-G, Oncorine, and Gendicine. Amongst these, YESCARTA and Kymriah are T-cell based gene therapies that were recently approved by the FDA, in October 2017 and August 2017, respectively. Besides, over 430 gene therapy candidates are presently in different stages of clinical development, for which over 500 clinical studies are currently underway in various regions across the globe.

• The growing number of gene therapy candidates, coupled with their rapid progression through multiple phases of clinical development, is expected to continue to create an increasing demand for vectors.

• North America dominates the global viral vector and plasmid DNA manufacturing market due to a large patient pool, and high acceptance of advanced treatments in the region. The region is estimated to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. Moreover, rising healthcare expenditure, availability of approved gene therapy treatments, and increasing investments are key factors that are anticipated to boost the viral vector and plasmid DNA manufacturing market in the next few years.

• The viral vector and plasmid DNA manufacturing market in the Asia Pacific is projected to expand at a notable CAGR due to increasing awareness regarding viral vector-based products in developing countries and rising research initiatives in countries such as Japan and China.

Market segmentation:

• This report forecasts revenue growth at a global, regional & country level, and provides an analysis of the industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2016 to 2028. For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the viral vector and Plasmid DNA manufacturing market into product types, application types, end user, workflow, sales channel and region.

By Product (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

• Plasmid DNA

• Viral Vectors

• Non-viral Vectors

By Workflow (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2028)

• Upstream Processing

o Vector Amplification & Expansion

o Vector Recovery/Harvesting

• Downstream Processing

o Purification

o Fill-finish

By Disease (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

• Cancer

• Inherited Disorders

• Viral Infections

• Others

By Application (Revenue, USD Million, 2018-2028)

• Antisense, RNAi, & Molecular Therapy

• Vaccinology

By Sales channel (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

• Channel sales

• Direct Sales

By End user: (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

• Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies

• Research Institutes

Regional Outlook:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

Thank you for reading the research report on global Viral Vector and Plasmid DNA Manufacturing market. We also offer customization of report as per client requirement. Kindly connect to know more about the customization plan and our team will offer the best suited plan as per your requirement.

