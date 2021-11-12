Fipronil Market To Reach US$ 605.9 Mn By 2027 | BASF SE, Parijat Industries (India) Pvt. Ltd, HPM Chemicals

SEATTLE, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A substance that kills or affects insects is known as an insecticide. Sprays, liquids, gels, and powders are just some of the insecticides available. They include pesticides that work on contact with the insect as well as those that must be sprayed with a mist or dropper. Natural or synthetic insecticides are available. Because natural pesticides are derived from nature, they are thought to be less likely to damage humans. Synthetic pesticides, on the other hand, are man-made and, while some have negative side effects like the capacity to repel moths, are more likely to be approved for use by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). There are two different types of insecticides - chemical and organic insecticides. Organic insecticides are considered less harmful to humans because they contain only naturally occurring chemicals, while synthetic pesticides are man-made, and are commonly used to control insect populations.

Competitive Landscape:

Major players operating in the global fipronil market include HPM Chemicals and Fertilizers Limited, Dhanuka Agritech Ltd., FMC Corporation, Himani Industries Limited, Bharat Rasayan Ltd., Insecticides (India) Ltd., Gharda Chemicals Limited, GSP Crop Science Private Limited, Parijat Industries (India) Pvt. Ltd, and BASF SE.

Key Market Drivers:

The global fipronil market is predicted to develop due to the increased use of insecticides in farmed land around the world, as well as the expansion of agricultural activities. According to the Food and Agriculture Organization, roughly 11 percent of the world's land, or 1.5 billion hectares, is used to grow crops. Furthermore, the worldwide fipronil market is expected to rise as a result of increased product releases by leading market competitors.

Covid-19 Impact Analysis

The peak time of the COVID-19 pandemic affected the agricultural sector majorly, owing to increasing COVID positive cases in the world, along with the closing down of several production plants. For instance, according to Our World in Data, there have been more than 21.9 Cr COVID positive cases in the world. Moreover, investments in the agricultural sector also decreased and affected the growth of the global fipronil market.

Key Takeaways

• Due to increased agricultural operations in emerging countries and strong investments in the sector in regions such as India and China, Asia Pacific is likely to have a significant share of the worldwide fipronil market. According to Invest India, the Indian Ministry of Agriculture was allotted around US$ 40.06 billion in the Union Budget of 2020-21. India came in first in terms of organic farmers and ninth in terms of organic farming land.

• North America is expected to witness high growth in the global fipronil market, owing to the increasing expansion of agricultural land in the region. For instance, according to Food and Agriculture Organization, in 2020 there were 896 million acres of agricultural land in the region. Moreover, increasing investments for advancements of agricultural devices and insecticides are expected to create propulsion in the market.

