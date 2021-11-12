Tensiometer Market 2028 Innovations, Business Developments, Upcoming - Current Trends, Applications Analysis, Growth Prospects, Demand Outlook and Forecast - Adroit Market Research

Tensiometer market is on an advanced growth path and is dignified to exceed USD 140 million by 2028 grasping a projected CAGR of 8.5% thorough the forecast period. 2018 to 2028. The optimal hike in development rate is credited to the considerable enlargement of the end-user industries.

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, Texas, Nov. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Increasing demand of tensiometer for field experiments, growing need for evaluation of physical properties of soil due to climate change and pollution, scientific developments are some key factors boosting the global tensiometer market .

Tensiometer is a plastic or glass tube instrument that is used to measure surface tension of liquids or to determine matric water potential in unsaturated zone. An instrument used to determine Young’s modulus of material and other tensile properties is referred to Tensiometer. For example, measuring head and pressure in unsaturated zone. The device that measure soil water suction can also be classed under tensiometer.

In addition to this, the increasing demand for improving product quality and manufacturing process, new application areas and emerging markets are also propelling the global tensiometer market. Tensiometer is easy to install, use, in-budget, available locally, and can take quick measurements. Also, it causes minimal soil disturbance, provides easy identification of refill points, and when and how much irrigation is required. These are some of the core factors that are advantageous for tensiometers and are proviing to be ideal substitutes for conventionally used devices.

Tensiometer Market by Players

Biolin Scientific

Apec Instruments

DataPhysics Instruments GmbH

Kyowa Interface Science

KRUSS GmbH

LAUDA Scientific GmbH

Pro-Pack Materials

TECLIS Scientific

USA KINO Industry

Kibron

Tensiometer Market by Types

Force Tensiometer

Optical Tensiometer

Volumetric Tensiometer

Bubble Pressure Tensiometer

Accessories

Tensiometer Market by Applications

Medical Devices

Chemical

Pharmaceutical

Oil & Gas

Cosmetic

Energy

Research Laboratory

However, the challenges like unresponsive to porous sands, regular maintenance, labor inputs required for taking readings, and small sphere of influence relative to other instrument are some key factors that may depress the market growth briefly. Nevertheless, these challenges are being thoroughly addressed by market participants who are akin about bringing novel technologies to overcome these challenges and create new markets for tensiometers. Tensiometers equipped with special ceramic tips for fast equilibration becoming available in the market is anticipated to be an opportunity to the global tensiometer market.

The key market players in global tensiometer market are Kibron Inc. Oy, USA KINO Industry Co. Ltd, Pro-Pack Materials, Apex Instruments Co. Pvt. Ltd., TECLIS Scientific, LAUDA Scientific GmbH, Kyowa Interface Science Co. Ltd, Biolin Scientific AB, DataPhysics Instruments GmbH, and KRÜSS GmbH among all the emerging and well-established companies around the world.

These players are based in countries including Germany, Finland, United States, Singapore, India, France, and Japan. The countries are leading in the global tensiometer market due to increasing investments interests of public and private firms in the sector, supportive government policies, financial and technical assistance for research and development, and other supportive initiatives taken in the countries to boost their market presence in global tensiometer market.

KRÜSS GmbH has remained the biggest shareholder in the global temnsiometer market in 2020 and is poised for substantial growth in the forecasted years. The company provides the highest quality optical and force tensiometers to various companies functional in wide range of industries like food & beverage, healthcare, wetting and coating of textiles, spraying & printing etc. The company to maintain a competitive position local and global market is continuously innovating its models, undertaking strategic initiatives like mergers & acquisitions, and partnerships. In regards to the same, the company collaborated with University of Chicago. The collaboration enabled the company to develop surface science instruments for conducting academic research at the university.

DataPhysics Instruments GmbH based in Germay is also the second mature company in the global tensiometer market. It held largest market share in the previous years and is projected to record stable growth in forecast years 2021-2028. DataPhysics is also focusing on strengthening its market footprint through product launches and expansions.

In July 2018, DataPhysics founded a new subsidiary in United States to serve the target markets including Canada and US. Based on product type the tensiometer is bifurcated into various types namely optical, force, volumetric, bubble pressure, and accessories. Moreover, based on industry verticals, tensiometers are more commonly used in industries including chemical, energy, agriculture, healthcare, cosmetics, and many other industries.

TOC Highlights:

1. Introduction

1.1. Introduction

1.2. Market Definition and Scope

1.3. Units, Currency, Conversions, and Years Considered

1.4. Key Stakeholders

1.5. Key Questions Answered

2. Research Methodology

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Data Capture Sources

2.3. Market Size Estimation

2.4. Market Forecast

2.5. Data Triangulation

2.6. Assumptions and Limitations

3. Market Outlook

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.2.4. Challenges

3.3. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.4. PEST Analysis

4. Tensiometer Market by Type, 2018-2028 (USD Million)

4.1. Force Tensiometer

4.2. Volumetric Tensiometer

4.3. Optical tensiometer

4.4. Bubble Pressure Tensiometer

4.5. Accessories……..continued

