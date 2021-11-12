Future Scope for Bath Bombs Market by Forecast to 2021 to 2027 with Covid-19 Impact Analysis

SEATTLE, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Bath Bombs Market to Witness Upward Trend with New Product Launches

Bath bombs are just little packets of foam rubber in liquid form, with moisturizer inside them. Bath bombs usually contain more moisturizing ingredients and less butters than regular bath bombs. An essential oil is an essential liquid that is mixed with a carrier oil. An essential oil is often used in combination with carrier oils to produce a "balancing" effect, which is useful for people with sensitive skin, oily skin, or dry skin. Some common ingredients of emollients are apricot kernel oil, jojoba oil, and sweet almond oil. People with sensitive skin can opt for a fragrance-free carrier oil, which will prevent the effects of scented oils from being absorbed into the skin.

Competitive Landscape:

Major players operating in the global bath bombs market include, Body Shop International Limited, Hugo Naturals, Heavenly Bubbles Ltd., Lush Ltd., Level Naturals, Oliver Rocket LLC, Pearl Bath Bombs, Swanky Sweet Pea, The Natural Soap Company, and The Village Company LLC.

Key Market Drivers:

Development and launch of new products is expected to propel growth of the global bath bombs market over the forecast period. For instance, in December 2020, Tauriga Sciences, Inc. announced the planned expansion of its launched product line of Cannabidiol infused Bath Bombs – branded under Tauri-Gum.

Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Globally, as of 3:28pm CET, 8 November 2021, there have been 249,743,428 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 5,047,652 deaths, reported to WHO. As of 8 November 2021, a total of 7,084,921,786 vaccine doses have been administered. The pandemic led to many business shut downs in the cosmetic and personal care sector. In April 2020, Lush Retail Ltd., a British cosmetics retailer, paused business amid covid-19 outbreak. Such retail shutdowns adversely impacted the demand for bath bombs.

Key Takeaways

Major players operating in the global bath bombs market are focused on development and launch of new products to expand their product portfolio. For instance, in December 2020, Natural MedCo Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Eve & Co Incorporated, launched cannabis-infused bath bombs in Canada. Similarly, in March 2019, Chill Protein CBD LLC, a health product company focused on the Cannabinoid market, launched Bath Bombs.

