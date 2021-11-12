Orthopedic Braces and Supports Market Trends, Size, Segment and Industry Growth by Forecast to 2028

Reports And Data

Factors contributing to the growing CAGR of global orthopedic braces and supports market are; increased awareness about preventive care

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Based on current analysis, the global orthopedic braces and supports market was valued at USD 4.29 Billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 6.64 Billion by 2028, at a CAGR 5.9% Orthopedic braces and supports are principally used in injury rehabilitation, injury prevention, osteoarthritic care, post-operative care and more. Fundamentally, orthopedic braces are wearable medical devices that provide appropriate alignment, posture correction which support the muscles while protecting and steadying several parts of the body mainly including bones, muscles and joints. Through the process of rehabilitation and recovery, orthopedic braces and orthopedic splints protect, stabilize, support and correct injuries or abnormal alignment. Orthopedics and orthotists are authorized professionals who guide their patients to use these devices. Orthopedic braces and support are devices which are advised to be worn immediately after the occurrence of the injury and are suggested to be worn throughout the period of rehabilitation and hospitalization.

Lower extremity braces are used for lower parts of the body, viz foot, ankle and knee while upper extremity braces are chiefly utilized to treat patients with impairments caused in the upper part of the body, namely wrist, elbows and shoulders. Patients having issues with their spinal cord and associated parts are recommended back and hip braces. Reasonable prices of the products with greater availability, increased number of accidental injuries, technological progressions, awareness regarding joints, bones and muscles and intensifying sports industry sectors are acting as market drivers to flourish high demands of orthopedic braces and support in the market. On the other hand, unfamiliarity regarding the new technological developments in the field of orthopedic braces and supports is restraining the growth of the market.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1773

Some of the key companies operating in the global Orthopedic Braces and Supports market are:

Bauerfeind AG, Össur Hf, DJO Finance LLC, Breg, Inc., DeRoyal Industries, Inc., Bird & Cronin, Inc., Ottobock Holding GmbH & Co. KG, BSN medical, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., Oppo Medical, LLC, Becker Orthopedic, Thuasne Group, 3M Company, Reh4Mat, and United Ortho, Malvern Panalytical Ltd., HORIBA, Ltd., Unchained Labs, and SETARAM Instrumentation, among others.

The pharma and healthcare sector is rapidly growing in the recent past and is expected to register substantial revenue share over the forecast period of 2028. Factors such as technological developments in the healthcare and pharma field, improving healthcare infrastructure and increasing healthcare expenditure are key factors boosting market growth. The market dynamics have completely changed after the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic. Increasing prevalence of various chronic diseases, high occurrence of diabetes, cancer and cardiovascular disorders and rising number of accidents across the globe are fueling growth of the global Orthopedic Braces and Supports market. In addition, increasing investments in research and development activities, high adoption of personalized medicines and ongoing research on drug discovery are further boosting market growth.

The report is curated using extensive primary and secondary research which is thoroughly evaluated by industry experts and professionals. Advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, and investment return analysis are used to obtain the report data. This data is represented through various diagrams, graphs, tables, and charts to help the reader understand the market dynamics accurately. The report also provides information about each market player, its global position, business expansion plan financial status, license agreement, and product and services portfolio.

Request a discount on the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/1773

Key findings from the report

• Over 78 million people are likely to detect doctor-diagnosed arthritis by the year 2040. It is estimated that arthritis is more common among people who have the chronic conditions such as, heart disease, diabetes and obesity

• More than 21 million Americans have osteoarthritis. Approximately 2.1 million Americans suffer from rheumatoid arthritis. Rising prevalence of arthritis is anticipated to propel the overall market growth of orthopedic braces and supports

• The knee braces and supports segment accounted for the largest share of 49.7% in the orthopedic braces and supports market owing to, number of benefits provided, such as medical and lateral supports, decreased rotation of the knee and protection from past injuries

• Asia-Pacific regional segment of the Orthopedic Braces and Supports market is probable to endure highest growing segment during 2019-2027, at a CAGR of 6.8%; due to the unexploited market potential offered in developing nations such as China & India

• Approximately 350 million people worldwide have arthritis. Nearly 40 million persons in the United States are affected by arthritis, including over 250,000 children. Arthritis sufferers include men and women, children and adults

• Roughly, 60% of arthritis affected people comprise of women in the US. More than half of those suffering from arthritis are under the age of 65. Arthritis and other non-traumatic joint disorders are among the five most expensive situations among adults 18 and older

• By type, soft and elastic braces and support is projected to grow at an increasing CAGR and highest market share of 43.2%, factors such as preventive care, increasing adoption & patient preference for orthopedic braces in post-operative care and supportive compensations

• North America to lead the global orthopedic braces and supports market with a market share of approximately 39.9% due to, unceasing development and commercialization of unique orthopedic braces & supports products and promising compensations & insurance coverage etc.

To know more about the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/orthopedic-braces-and-supports-market

For the purpose of this study, the market is segmented on the basis of type, product, applications, end user and regions:

Type (Revenue in USD Million; 2018–2028)

• Soft and elastic

• Hard and rigid

• Hinged braces

• Other braces and supports

Product (Revenue in USD Million; 2018–2028)

• Elbow and Forearm

• Wrist-Hand

• Shoulders

• Ankle and Foot

• Knee

• Spine and Neck

Applications (Revenue in USD Million; 2018–2028)

• Injury Rehabilitation

• Injury Prevention

• Osteoarthritis Care

• Post-Operative Care

• Others

End User (Revenue in USD Million; 2018–2028)

• Hospitals

• Healthcare centers

• Clinics

• Research institutes

• Other

Regional Outlook:

• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

• Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Request a customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/1773

Thank you for reading our research report. Kindly note that we also offer report customization as per client requirement. Contact us to know more about the customized report and our team will offer you with the best suited report as per your request.

Browse More Reports:

Lung In Vitro Model Market @ https://www.biospace.com/article/lung-in-vitro-market-size-to-reach-usd-976-9-million-in-2028-says-reports-and-data/

Organs-on-Chips Market @ https://www.biospace.com/article/organs-on-chips-market-size-to-value-at-usd-294-75-million-in-2028-says-reports-and-data/

Rabies Diagnostics Market @ https://www.biospace.com/article/rabies-diagnostics-market-size-to-reach-usd-2-38-billion-in-2028-noted-reports-and-data/

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.

