Event Management Software (EMS) Market Size Expected to Reach USD 17.67 Billion at CAGR of 11.1%, By 2028

Event Management Software Market - USD 7.66 Billion in 2020, CAGR of 11.1%, Emergence of high end software for handling different functionalities

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The growth of the market is governed by various factors such as increased usage of mobile phones for ease of effort

The Event Management Software (EMS) Market is expected to reach USD 17.67 Billion by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. When compared to in-house planners, event management software is the highly preferred tool for third-party planners as they plan more than a particular concert or show that occur at any time of the year. Such a considerable responsibility makes the media and entertainment events one of the most complex events to plan, compared to events hosted by several other areas, such as cultural and industrial. Furthermore, downtime in any event organizing method has a disastrous impact on the reputation of the events.

Businesses have quickly moved towards cloud technologies globally in recent times, the primary reason for the large scale acceptance of cloud technologies have been extensive scalability and decreased operational costs offered by cloud services. Tremendous opportunity for growth awaits the market as it is an emerging technology.

Due the presence of advanced economies, like the United States (US) and Canada, North America is estimated to hold the largest market share of 42.3% in 2020. The region’s powerful financial position also allows it to invest heavily in advanced software tools and technologies. These improvements have provided North American organizations a competitive edge in the market.

The Key players in the Event Management Software (EMS) Market include Whova, Active Network LLC, Etouches, Lanyon Solutions Inc., Regfox LLC, Certain Inc., Eventbrite, Ungerboeck Software International, Pulse Network, Bizzabo, Cvent Inc, Aventri, Cvent, Eventbrite, Xing Events, Arlo, Attendify, Eventbank, Eventbooking, Eventgeek, Eventmobi, Eventpro, Eventuosity, Eventzilla, Gather Technologies, Hubb, Meeting Evolution, Regpack, Signupgenius, Social Tables, Ungerboeck Software

Further key findings from the report suggest

• The Event Management Software (EMS) Market is estimated to reach USD 17.67 Billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 11.1% during the forecast period.

• Event management software provides a set of traits involving event website, a dashboard for planning networking platform, and event analytics.

• The events industry is stepping into the future with certain innovations already on their way to becoming mainstream. Events are now quite a tech-driven affair.

• The application in education segment is anticipated to grow at the highest rate of 11.4% during the forecast period.

• The emergence of mobile applications for event management keeps speakers, planners, and attendees up to date on everything. Starting from the program and the location of specific sessions and meetings to last minute adjustments and schedules, the EMS software keeps track of everything.

• These applications enable attendees to obtain a list of sessions with matchmaking opportunities, live polls, speaker bios, and other information.

• The cloud deployment is estimated to reach USD 4.58 billion by 2028. Due to several benefits, such as high computing speed, scalability, cost-efficiency, and decreased expense on Information Technology (IT) infrastructure, the cloud deployment is expected to grow higher.

• By software, the Event Registration and Ticketing Software segment accounts for the largest share of 30.8% in 2020.

• Europe is forecast to be the fastest growing market with the highest rate of 11.4% during the forecast period.

• Various players are developing strategies to mark their presence in the industry.

• Certain acquired Gather Digital in Dec 2017.

• Gather is a mobile event application suitable for associations, enterprises, and educational institutions.

• Certain extended its mobile-development and data-integration capabilities with this acquisition.

For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the market on the basis of Deployment Mode, Software, Application and region:

Deployment Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)

Cloud

On-premises

Software Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)

Event Registration and Ticketing Software

Venue Management Software

Event Planning Software

Event Marketing Software

Analytics and Reporting Software

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)

Corporate

Education

Government

Third-party Planners

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion ; 2020-2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Market Report includes major TOC points:

• Event Management Software (EMS) market Overview

• Global Economic Impact on Industry

• Global Market Competition by Manufacturers

• Global Production, Revenue (Value) by Region

• Global Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

• Global Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

• Global Market Analysis by Application

• Manufacturing Cost Analysis

• Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

• Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

• Market Effect Factors Analysis

• Event Management Software (EMS) market Forecast

Conclusively, all aspects of the Event Management Software (EMS) market are quantitatively as well qualitatively assessed to study the global as well as regional market comparatively. This market study presents critical information and factual data about the market providing an overall statistical study of this market on the basis of market drivers, limitations and its future prospects.

