Audiology Devices Market Trends, Size, Segment and Industry Growth by Forecast to 2028

Factoring contributing to the high CAGR are high prevalence of hearing disorders among young and old population.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Based on current analysis the global audiology devices market was valued at USD 10.11 Billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 15.75 Billion by 2028, at a CAGR 5.6% audiological device are classified as supporting devices that help improve hearing capacity of an individual suffering hearing impairment and to monitor and study hearing. Deafness is caused because of damage in the ears or harm caused to hearing associated nerves. These impairments happen due to exposure to loud noise, age-related factor, congenital effects and other injuries. As per severity, sensorineural, conductive and mixed hearing loss are classified into mild, severe and moderate. Communication is the most important skill one can have to build and maintain a relationship and be able to put forward important opinions and suggestions. Major market driving factors for the growth of this market, are increasing existence of hearing impairment in old as well as young peers, government interventions for development of healthcare structure of the world, higher spending power and improved standard of living. Development of new products with high efficiency and affordable price rates, technological progressions are some other market drivers contributing to the overall growth and development of the global audiology market.

Adoption of audiological devices is rising owing to increasing number of hearing loss cases and outburst in research and development in developing and developed economies. Development of new products with high efficiency and affordable price rates, technological progressions are some other market drivers contributing to the overall growth and development of the global audiology market. Multiplying prevalence of deafness in the geriatric populated is predicted to drive during the forecast period. North America is expected to dominate the audiology devices market followed by Europe due to increased rate of deafness and higher amount available as disposable personal income.

Top Companies operating in the market and profiled in the report include:

Starkey Hearing Technologies, Sophono, Rayovac, Widex A/S, Benson Medical, Ambco, Amplicomms, Sonova Holdings AG, Trimatrix, MED-EL, Advanced Bionics, All Hear, Cochlear Ltd., and Microson Hearing Aids have been profiled in the report.

The pharmaceutical and healthcare industry has undergone tremendous change over the recent years, especially with the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic. Increasing accessibility of advanced healthcare systems and low-cost technologies coupled with growing demand for over-the-counter medications has further changed the dynamics of the industry. Integration of robust technologies such as AI and blockchain have helped pharmaceutical companies reduce capital expenditure and strengthen the global supply chain. Increasing application of biosimilars, shifting focus to in-silico testing of pharmaceutical products, and rising number of product approvals from regulatory authorities are some key factors driving revenue growth of the market.

Increasing expenditure on R&D, growing focus on implementing robust cybersecurity solutions to ensure better medical device connectivity, and development of advanced telehealth software by key companies operating in the field has further added traction to the revenue growth of the market. The global Audiology Devices market report discusses the current market scenario with respect to the competitive landscape and offers key insights into the company profiles, product portfolio, production and manufacturing capacity, revenue contribution, and position in the global market. It also provides details on recent mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaboration, and product launches, among others.

Key findings from the report

• The clinic segments, referred to the end use, is leading the audiology devices market. Rising number of audiology clinic visits by patients affected, genetic disorders, congenital defects, hearing issues, or ENT specialists have been projected to trigger the market growth of audiology devices in the market

• Asia-Pacific market to register highest CAGR of 6.6% due to increasing prevalence of hearing disability in the growing economies of India and China

• World Wide Healing is a nonprofit organization providing hearing treatment to the poor in emerging economies of Asia. This organization provides with hearing aids manufactured in North America and Europe. Growing healthcare sector and increasing awareness among the people regarding hearing disabilities is expected to favor the growth of audiology devices market

• Cochlear implants segments are likely to experience highest market share of 42% in the market, among devices, these implants prove to be an ideal substitute for hearing. Cochlear implants provide more than 70% of better understanding of the sentence constructed, as compared to conventional hearing aids

• Approximately, 466 million people all over the world disabling hearing loss among which roughly 34 million of them are children aged between 0-16 years of age. It is projected that over 900 million will suffer from hearing impairment in coming 2 to 3 decades

• Rayovac, a Europe based company debuted its active core technology for the first time offering longest durable high-quality battery in the hearing devices. Regional players are developing advanced products to establish a strong position in the global market

• Furthermore, technological progressions, collaborations, product launches, mergers and acquisitions in the audiology devices market is expected to cater the growth and development of audiology devices market

Segments covered in this market study

This report about global medical foods market forecasts revenue growth at a global, regional and country level also, provides an analysis on the industry trends in each of the sub segments from 2020 to 2028. For the purpose of this study, the market is segmented on the basis of type, disease type, end use and regions:

Type (Revenue in USD Million; 2020–2028)

• Cochlear implants

• Diagnostics devices

• Tympanometers

• Otoscopes

• Audiometers

• Bone-anchored hearing aids

• Technological hearing aids

• Digital Hearing Aids

• Analog Hearing Aids

• Hearing aids

• In-the-ear Hearing Aids (ITE)

• Receiver-in-the-ear hearing Aids (RITE)

• Behind-the-ear Hearing Aids (BTE)

• Canal Hearing Aids (CHA)

Disease type (Revenue in USD Million; 2020–2028)

• Meniere’s Disease

• Otitis Media

• Osteosclerosis

• Tinnitus

• Acoustic Tumors

• Acoustic Trauma

End use (Revenue in USD Million; 2020–2028)

• Hospitals

• Audiology Clinics

• Rehabilitation Centers

• Others

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the market scope, supply chains, distribution channels, trends and demands in each region, revenue generation, market size, and presence of prominent companies in each region. It studies the revenue growth of the market in each region and their key countries based on several factor such as macro- and micro-economic growth factors, regulatory framework and policies, investment and funding opportunities, R&D and technological advancements, and growth prospects.

Key Regions Assessed in the Report:

• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (U.K., Germany, Italy, France, Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

• Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report further segments the global Audiology Devices market on the basis of product types and applications and offers details about key factors that are expected to drive revenue growth of each segment and sub-segment.

