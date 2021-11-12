Web Content Management Market Report 2021-26, Industry Analysis, Share, Size, Trends and Forecast

Web Content Management Market

SHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Web Content Management Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025,” finds that The global web content management market size reached of US$ 6.7 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 15.7% during 2021-2026.

Web content management (WCM) is a program used by organizations to control, alter, and reassemble the content of a webpage. The content is kept in a database and assembled through a flexible language such as .Net or XML. Nowadays, businesses widely use WCM to encourage interactions with their customers, promote their brands, and increase revenue by delivering personalized content to clients.

Market Trends:

The market is primarily driven by rapid digitalization and rising demand for digital marketing techniques. As a result, WCM is increasingly adopted in multiple organizations as itextends the existing functionality, displays the content in various languages and enables editors to review it before publication. Besides this, technological advancements and the rising adoption of mobile devices among individuals are escalating the product demand.This trend is encouraging vendors to offer advanced and innovative WCM services. Furthermore, the development of cloud-based WCM solutions is also contributing to the market growth as these solutions enable organizations to improve their productivity. On account of these factors, the market is expected to witness substantial growth in the upcoming years.

Global Web Content Management Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Acquia Inc., Adobe Inc., Contentful Inc., Crownpeak Technology Inc., Episerver Inc., e-Spirit AG (Adesso AG), International Business Machines Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SDL Plc and Sitecore Corporation A/S.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of region, component, deployment type, organization size and vertical.

Breakup by Component:

Solutions

Services

Breakup by Deployment Type:

On-premises

Cloud-based

Breakup by Organization Size:

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium Enterprises

Breakup by Vertical:

BFSI

IT and Telecom

Retail

Education

Government

Healthcare

Media and Entertainment

Travel and Hospitality

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan,India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France,United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

