Digital Commerce Leader Elena Leonova Joins Spryker to Accelerate Innovation and Composable New-Gen Commerce Platform

BERLIN AND NEW YORK, November 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Spryker Systems, the fastest-growing enterprise digital commerce platform for B2B, Enterprise Marketplaces and Unified Commerce, has appointed Elena Leonova as its new, global VP of Product. Considered “an unequalled female leader in e-commerce technology,” Elena brings to the role more than 10 years’ experience at the cutting edge of e-commerce: at Magento, the world’s leading open-source e-commerce platform, and at BigCommerce, the open SaaS commerce platform, where she was VP of Product Management.

Elena is the latest high-profile addition to the US team and to the growing roster of senior commerce tech expertise being assembled by Spryker worldwide to drive the next wave of commercial growth and product innovation. The global commerce technology leader, best known for enabling enterprises to become digital leaders across B2B and Enterprise Marketplaces, has seen over 100% year-over-year growth in the North American enterprise digital commerce market. It has also achieved Visionary status in the latest Gartner Digital Commerce Magic Quadrant.

Elena will lead the product management organization, reporting directly to CEO Boris Lokschin, growing Spryker's portfolio of capabilities and harnessing cross-functional teams spanning Engineering, Marketing, Sales, Customer Success, and more. This multi-disciplinary approach will ensure that every product decision directly helps customers and partners succeed with tangible impact for their business.

Her extensive global leadership experience sets her up for early success at Spryker. At BigCommerce, Elena built and led a geographically-distributed product management team, helped expand the product and engineering organization by opening a new office in Ukraine, and launched a variety of new product capabilities to help organizations grow their business. At Magento, she was involved with both the Magento 1 and Magento 2 products. She worked closely with the Magento open-source ecosystem, learning first-hand how to build a developer-centric platform that genuinely meets customer needs.

Elena will channel this knowledge into building a best-in-class product organization at Spryker, and create outstanding digital commerce capabilities that deliver what clients need—both now and in the future. Specific targets she will assume include:

- Growing and scaling a product organization that can support Spryker’s hypergrowth

- Helping to drive US expansion by defining customer needs and expectations in this market

- Enabling effective processes and empowering employees so the company can “sky-rocket.”

Commenting on her decision to join Spryker, Elena said, “I’m particularly inspired and excited by Spryker’s driven, passionate people who are on a mission to change the e-commerce world. Spryker has a fantastic opportunity to become a market leader across B2B, B2C and Enterprise Marketplace models, while empowering merchants to take complete control of their commerce journey via the platform-as-a-service (PaaS) model. I genuinely believe in where the company is heading, and I'm delighted to have the opportunity to help accelerate Spryker’s international growth.”

She added, “My commitment to this new role is to build the best-in-class product organization by being laser-focused on customer needs, continuously innovating and challenging the status quo, and creating the most enjoyable work culture. We have an opportunity to make this business very personal and life-changing for every stakeholder who joins us on our journey.”

Welcoming Elena to the company, Boris Lokschin, Co-Founder and CEO of Spryker Systems, said, “We are enormously pleased that Elena has recognized Spryker’s global potential, and sees close alignment between our ambitions and values. As one of the prominent female leaders in e-commerce technology, we are immensely proud to have Elena on board. She is the ideal person to spearhead and accelerate the next phase of innovation for our sophisticated, composable, cloud native commerce platform, not least because she will put customers front and center to ongoing planning and design. The sky’s the limit in terms of what we’ll be able to achieve together.”

Spryker’s success is expanding rapidly internationally. Earlier this year the company was again named the leading digital commerce platform in the Benelux region, in the Emerce100 rankings 2021, while sales performance in North America is steadily increasing.

Other recent notable appointments include Guido Jansen, global business and technology evangelist, who is building out a new global connected community of partners and customers.

