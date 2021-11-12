Medical Device Outsourcing Market Size to Gain Traction of $83.95 Billion, Growth Opportunities by 2023

Medical Device Outsourcing Industry

The companies are outsourcing R&D services as it helps to reduce costs, minimize business risks, and hasten product market entry and thus fuel the market growth

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Medical device outsourcing involves taking the assistance of third-party companies to manufacture medical devices. Increase in geriatric population and rise in number of patients suffering from chronic disorders, such as spine disorders, diabetes, and cardiovascular diseases, are expected to drive the market growth. Moreover, outsourcing also allows the companies to focus on their core activities, which in turn boosts the market growth. However, threat of loss of confidential information is expected to impede the market growth.

The global medical device outsourcing market was valued at $44,326 million in 2016, and is projected to reach $83,952 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 9.5% from 2017 to 2023. The electronics segment held more than two-fifth share of the total market in 2016. The report offers a detailed analysis of the key segments, top investment pockets, changing dynamics, market size & estimations, and competitive scenario.

Download Free Report Sample @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1436

Finished device manufacturing segment is expected to dominate the market throughout the analysis period, owing to increase in demand for affordable devices. Testing and regulatory support services is expected to register highest CAGR of 10.0% during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific is projected to register the highest CAGR of 10.5% during the forecast period, owing to low labor costs, low overhead expenses, and improving technical abilities to produce class III medical devices. In addition, tax breaks and incentives such as lowered tariffs and duties to foreign companies in these nations offer a lucrative opportunity for the market growth.

The Major Key Players Are:

• Celestica, Inc.

• Creganna

• Flextronics International Ltd.

• Heraeus Holding

• Integer Holdings Corporation

• Nortech Systems, Inc.

• Plexus Corp.

• Sanmina Corporation

• Tecomet, Inc.

• West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.

Inquire before buying @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1436

Key Findings of the Medical Device Outsourcing Market:

• Finished goods segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.0% during the forecast period.

• Class II devices accounted for more than half of the share of the global medical device outsourcing market, in 2016.

• In terms of application, cardiovascular segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 9.9% during the analysis period.

• Prototype & development is expected to grow at the CAGR of 10.0% during the forecast period.

• France and Germany collectively contributed for more than two-fifth share of the European medical device outsourcing market in 2016.

• Japan is the major shareholder, accounting for more than one-third share of the Asia-Pacific medical device outsourcing market in 2016.

Trending Reports in Healthcare Industry

women Hypoactive Sexual Desire Disorder Treatment Market Forecast, 2030

Bioprocess Validation Market Analysis, Industry Forecast, 2030

Western Europe Sterile Gloves Market Analysis, Industry Forecast, 2030

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.