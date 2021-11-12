Automotive Thermal System Market Research Report 2021-26: Industry Trends, Size, Share and Forecast

Automotive Thermal System Market

SHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Automotive Thermal System Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” The global automotive thermal system market size reached a value of US$ 51 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 3.7% during 2021-2026

Automotive thermal systems monitor and regulate the working temperatures of numerous automobile components, including motors, batteries, the cabinet area, etc., to increase their efficiency, prevent a breakdown, reduce temperature fluctuations, etc. They usually comprise of compressors, fluid transport, heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, powertrain cooling mechanisms, etc. Automotive thermal systems also decrease fuel consumption and improve powertrain efficacy, which controls carbon emissions. They are extensively utilized to manufacture heavy vehicles across the transportation and construction industries.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Global Automotive Thermal System Market:

The escalating need to minimize the carbon emissions produced by internal combustion engines (ICEs) and the implementation of stringent regulations by government bodies to reduce vehicular pollution are primarily driving the automotive thermal system market. Moreover, the increasing adoption of advanced and sustainable HVAC systems is further catalyzing the market growth. Besides this, the rising popularity of electric vehicles (EVs) is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor, owing to the utilization of automotive thermal systems to maintain battery temperature at optimum operating conditions and enhance user comfort without impacting vehicle efficiency. Furthermore, the integration of these systems with sensors that sense the temperature in real-time is augmenting the global market. Apart from this, the growing number of construction activities across countries is propelling the demand for heavy vehicles, which, in turn, is expected to stimulate the automotive thermal system market over the forecasted period.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/automotive-thermal-system-market/requestsample

Global Automotive Thermal System Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Borgwarner Inc., Continental Aktiengesellschaft, DENSO Corporation, General Motors Company, Gentherm Incorporated, Grayson Automotive Services Limited, Lennox International Inc., MAHLE GmbH, Modine Manufacturing Company Inc. and Visteon Corporation.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of region, component and vehicle type.

Breakup by Component:

Compressor

HVAC

Powertrain Cooling

Fluid Transport

Breakup by Vehicle Type:

Passenger Cars

Light Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America:( United States, Canada)

Asia-Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico,Others)

Middle East and Africa

Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://bit.ly/3D9NfKx

If you want latest primary and secondary data (2021-2026) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours of receiving full payment.

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Browse Other Reports by IMARC Group:

Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) Market: https://bit.ly/3DbtjHi

Electric Truck Market: https://bit.ly/3koJkm0

Automotive Slipper Clutch Market: https://bit.ly/3C3S5Yn

Automotive Climate Control Market: https://bit.ly/3kqrqPA

Automotive Heat Shield Market Overview: https://bit.ly/3CdX350

Automotive Blind Spot Detection System Market: https://bit.ly/3bYeoEu

Europe Robotic Lawn Mower Market: https://bit.ly/3bYXgyk

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.