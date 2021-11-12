Dietary Supplements Market To Surpass US$ 290 Billion By 2027 | Key Vendors Abbott Laboratories, Amway (Nutrilite)

SEATTLE, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Dietary Supplements Market Is Growing Due To Rising Awareness Regarding the Benefits of Dietary Supplements

Dietary supplements are chemicals that can be used to supplement the diet with additional nutrients. The best approach to receive the nutrients you need is to eat a variety of healthful foods. However, some people's everyday diets may be deficient in minerals and vitamins. This is the case when doctors offer dietary supplements to make up for vitamin deficiencies. Herbs, amino acids, vitamins, minerals, and other nutrients are examples of dietary supplements. The rising prevalence of chronic diseases, combined with the world's growing senior population, has raised demand for nutritional supplements throughout time. According to the United Nations, there are 703 million individuals aged 65 and more in the world today, with 1.5 billion predicted by 2050.

Request to PDF Sample Of The Report @

https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-pdf/3670

Furthermore, according to UN DESA's Population Division's current population predictions, one in every six persons in the globe will be over the age of 65 by 2050, up from one in every eleven in 2019. This, in turn, is likely to boost the dietary supplement market's growth in the near future. Vitamin D and calcium help prevent bone loss and keep bones strong, folic acid helps prevent some birth defects, and omega-3 fatty acids may help some people with heart problems. Furthermore, they aid in the prevention of health issues such as arthritis and osteoporosis.

The demand for dietary supplements has surged in North America and Asia Pacific as consumer awareness of the health advantages of dietary supplements has grown. Turmeric, vitamin E, green tea, probiotics, magnesium, omega-3 fatty acids, vitamin B or vitamin B complex, calcium, protein, vitamin C, vitamin D, iron, and multivitamins were the most popular dietary supplements among US adults, according to a consumer survey conducted by the Council for Responsible Nutrition in 2019. As a result, the dietary supplement industry is gaining significant traction in both North America and Asia Pacific, fueling global expansion.

Dietary supplements provide several health benefits, such as help prevent migraine headaches, strengthen immune system, prevent cold and flu, reduce the risk of cardiovascular diseases, lower cholesterol, and treat allergies, rheumatic diseases, and cognitive diseases at lower costs. Moreover, they are used to treat nutritional deficiency in the human body. Thus, due to the aforementioned factors, the demand for dietary supplements is increasing worldwide. This in turn is expected to augment the growth of the dietary supplements market. However, there are some risks associated with the use of dietary supplements, which in turn restrain the dietary supplements market growth.

Buy Premium Report @

https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/3670

About Coherent Market Insights:

Coherent Market Insights is a prominent market research and consulting firm offering action-ready syndicated research reports, custom market analysis, consulting services, and competitive analysis through various recommendations related to emerging market trends, technologies, and potential absolute dollar opportunity.

Contact Us:

Coherent Market Insights

1001 4th Ave, #3200 Seattle, WA 98154, U.S.

Email: sales@coherentmarketinsights.com

United States of America: +1-206-701-6702

United Kingdom: +44-020-8133-4027

Japan: +050-5539-1737

India: +91-848-285-0837