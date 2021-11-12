Automotive Cybersecurity Market Key Players, Types, Applications, Research Methodology, Scope And Forecast to 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Automotive Cybersecurity Market Size – USD 1.79 Billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 21.7%.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, November 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Automotive Cybersecurity Market is projected to reach USD 8.61 billion by 2027, according to a recent report by Emergen Research. The market is driven by high-level package integration into vehicle ECUs and therefore the want for cybersecurity in connected cars has been magnified. Additionally, demanding knowledge privacy laws resulting in increasing demand for automotive cybersecurity is anticipated to spice up the expansion of the market additionally.

The Global Automotive Cybersecurity Market research study published by Emergen Research is an extensive collection of insightful information about the Automotive Cybersecurity industry. The report covers the Automotive Cybersecurity Market segmentation along with a detailed outline of the Automotive Cybersecurity market size with regards to volume and valuation. The report provides comprehensive coverage of the Automotive Cybersecurity market scenario for the current period and forecast timeline of 2020-2027. The Automotive Cybersecurity market report contains an in-depth analysis of the historical, current, and projected revenues for every industry vertical, segment, end-use industries, applications, and regions.

Global Automotive Cybersecurity Market Scenario 2020-2027

The Global Automotive Cybersecurity Market report presents comprehensive information covering insightful data for businesses and investors for the time period of 2020-2027. The report studies the historical data of the Automotive Cybersecurity market and offers valuable information about the key segments and sub-segments, revenue generation, demand and supply scenario, trends, and other vital aspects. The report offers an accurate forecast estimation of the Automotive Cybersecurity industry based on the recent technological and research advancements. It also offers valuable data to assist the investors in formulating strategic business investment plans and capitalize on the emerging growth prospects in the Automotive Cybersecurity market.

Key Highlights From The Report

Within the cybersecurity market, the event of countermeasures is incredibly tough as a result of the shortage of standardization of cybersecurity solutions. The solutions for cybersecurity rely on the specifications given by the OEMs. These solutions vary because of the utilization of various platforms within the same vehicle model, variations within the electronic design, and totally different options within the vehicle. As a result, the automotive cybersecurity resolution suppliers face integration risks to affect threats and vulnerabilities of a vehicle.

Autonomous vehicles are gaining unprecedented quantity of traction. The expansion of autonomous vehicles offers unequaled opportunities to cloud suppliers, OEMs, and alternative industry stakeholders to collaborate and partner with automotive firms to leverage this growth. In order to develop self-service vehicles, there has been an agreement between the automobile manufacturer, Mercedes-Benz, and Uber Technologies INC.

Competitive Outlook:

The global Automotive Cybersecurity market is highly consolidated due to the presence of a large number of companies across this industry. These companies are known to make hefty investments in research and development projects. Also, they control a considerable portion of the overall market share, thus limiting the entry of new players into the sector. The global Automotive Cybersecurity market report studies the prudent tactics undertaken by the leading market players, such as partnerships and collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, and joint ventures.

Key Companies in the market include: Denso Corporation, Aptiv, Escrypt, Continental AG, Karamba Security, Harman International, Saferide Technologies Ltd., Trillium Secure, Inc., NXP Semiconductors and Vector Informatik Gmbh among others.

Global Automotive Cybersecurity Market Geographical Landscape - Synopsis:

The report closely studies the growth trajectory of the global Automotive Cybersecurity market. It brings to light the global dominance of the leading regional segments, including North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The study elaborates on the crucial information pertaining to the regional market share. It simultaneously focuses on the significant details about the growth patterns of each regional market.

Moreover, the report encases an exhaustive geographical study of the market, emphasizing the business growth prospects and market barriers for each of the key market regions.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Automotive Cybersecurity Market on the basis of vehicle type, application and region:

Vehicle Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

Electric Vehicle

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

ADAS and Safety

Infotainment System

Powertrain System

Body Control and Comfort

Telematics System

Security Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Endpoint Security

Application Security

Wireless Network Security

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Automotive Cybersecurity Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Automotive Cybersecurity Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2021-2028

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Automotive Cybersecurity Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Automotive Cybersecurity Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Automotive Cybersecurity Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Automotive Cybersecurity Market drivers analysis

Key questions addressed in the report:

What are the key factors driving the global Automotive Cybersecurity market?

Who are the key manufacturers in this market space?

Who are the distributors, traders and dealers of this market?

What are the market opportunities and risks affecting the performance of the vendors in the global Automotive Cybersecurity market?

What are the sales and revenue estimations for the top manufacturers in this market over the projected timeline?

Continued…

