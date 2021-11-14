NGS Sample Preparation Market Overview Highlighting Major Drivers, Trends, Growth and Demand Report 2020- 2027

Emergen Research Logo

The increased advancements in NGS platforms, reduced price of sequencing, and improving the NGS-based diagnostic test reimbursement scenario

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, November 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The report offers precise information about pricing, capacity, value, gross revenue, and profit of the market. The primary aim of NGS Sample Preparation market report is to offer in depth details about market size, revenue growth and overall market dynamics to readers, stakeholders, companies to strengthen their share in the global NGS Sample Preparation market. It also provides in depth information about key factors, restraints, limitations, challenges along with various market segmentations such as product type, application and regional bifurcation.

Numerous advantages of high-performance sequencing compared to other genetic technologies, such as microarray and sanger-seq, are among the main driving forces in the Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) industry. In addition, it is estimated that the availability of sampling techniques with low input DNA reduces overall costs is that, expanding the use of next-generation sequencing in various scientific and clinical applications.

The primary aim of the report is to offer market overview, product scope, growth prospects, and risks. The report also offers in depth information about each player in the global NGS Sample Preparation market along with its global standing, financial status, product launch, business expansion plans among others. The market players are focused on developing various strategies such as partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, product launches, and research and development investments.

key findings

For next-generation series, Oncology is calculated as the product with the largest income share on the market

Genetic testing of the GNS will boost the health outcome dramatically, and the mortality rate so that acceptance of this segment is driven.

Due to its numerous benefits across the entire genome market, the targeted sequencing sector dominated revenue shares in terms of coverage scope and multiplexing power.

The report also discusses the key players involved in the market such as Agilent Technologies, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., BGI; Biomatters Ltd., Congenica Ltd, Eurofins Scientific, DNASTAR, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Genomatix GmbH, Thermo Fisher Scientific, and Foundation Medicine, among others.as well as new entrants in the market. It focuses on the recent mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, licensing agreements, brand promotions, and product launches, among others. The report also provides details about the company overview, business expansion plans, product portfolio, manufacturing and production capacity, global market position, financial status, and consumer base.

The report analyzes the market based on different categories such as product types, end-user applications, and leading geographical regions. It offers key insights into the factors that are expected to influence the growth of the segments and sub-segments.

Major regions include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. The report studies the market in these regions on the basis of demand and trends, consumer behavior and preferences, government initiatives and regulatory framework, economic growth, technological developments, supply and demand, production and consumption patterns, import/export, and presence of key players in each region.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global NGS Sample Preparation Market on the basis of Workflow, Application, End-User, and region:

Workflow Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)

NGS Library Preparation Kits

Semi-automated Library Preparation

Automated Library Preparation

Clonal Amplification

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)

Oncology

Clinical Investigation

Reproductive Health

HLA Typing/Immune System Monitoring

Metagenomics, Epidemiology & Drug Development

Agrigenomics & Forensics

Consumer Genomics

End-User Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)

Academic Research

Clinical Research

Hospitals & Clinics

Pharma & Biotech Entities

Others

Table of content

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

Chapter 4. NGS Sample Preparation Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. NGS Sample Preparation Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. advancements in NGS platEnd-User

4.2.2.2. reduced cost of sequencing

4.2.2.3. improving reimbursement scenario for NGS-based diagnostic tests

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Stringent legislative laws

4.2.3.2. Lack of skilled labor during COVID-19

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. ETOP Analysis

4.6. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.7. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.8. Price trend Analysis

4.9. Customer Mapping

4.10. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

4.11. Global Recession Influence

Chapter 5. NGS Sample Preparation Market By Workflow Insights & Trends

5.1. Workflow Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.2. NGS Library Preparation Kit

5.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2017 – 2027 (USD Billion)

5.2.2. Market estimates and forecast, By Region, 2017 – 2027 (USD Billion)

5.3. Semi-automated Library Preparation

5.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2017 – 2027 (USD Billion)

5.3.2. Market estimates and forecast, By Region, 2017 – 2027 (USD Billion)

5.4. Automated Library Preparation

5.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2017 – 2027 (USD Billion)

5.4.2. Market estimates and forecast, By Region, 2017 – 2027 (USD Billion)

5.5. Clonal Amplification

5.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2017 – 2027 (USD Billion)

5.5.2. Market estimates and forecast, By Region, 2017 – 2027 (USD Billion) Continued…!

At Emergen Research, we believe in advancing with technology. We are a growing market research and strategy consulting company with an exhaustive knowledge base of cutting-edge and potentially market-disrupting technologies that are predicted to become more prevalent in the coming decade.