Intelligent Transportation System Market Worldwide Share, Key Players, Types, Applications, Scope And Forecast to 2027

Intelligent Transportation System Market Size – USD 15.50 billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 15.2%.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, November 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) Market is expected to reach USD 48.17 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The increasing number of on-road vehicles and inefficient existing transport infrastructure will encourage the need for an intelligent transportation system. Actions by the government towards establishing a more reliable infrastructure and running the transport system easily are anticipated to grow the market globally.

The Global Intelligent Transportation System Market research study published by Emergen Research is an extensive collection of insightful information about the Intelligent Transportation System industry. The report covers the Intelligent Transportation System Market segmentation along with a detailed outline of the Intelligent Transportation System market size with regards to volume and valuation. The report provides comprehensive coverage of the Intelligent Transportation System market scenario for the current period and forecast timeline of 2020-2027. The Intelligent Transportation System market report contains an in-depth analysis of the historical, current, and projected revenues for every industry vertical, segment, end-use industries, applications, and regions.

Global Intelligent Transportation System Market Scenario 2020-2027

The Global Intelligent Transportation System Market report presents comprehensive information covering insightful data for businesses and investors for the time period of 2020-2027. The report studies the historical data of the Intelligent Transportation System market and offers valuable information about the key segments and sub-segments, revenue generation, demand and supply scenario, trends, and other vital aspects. The report offers an accurate forecast estimation of the Intelligent Transportation System industry based on the recent technological and research advancements. It also offers valuable data to assist the investors in formulating strategic business investment plans and capitalize on the emerging growth prospects in the Intelligent Transportation System market.

Key Highlights From The Report

Roadways are considered the fastest-growing segment in the intelligent transport system market. The rise in the number of commercial and manufacturing activities will encourage market players to deploy proper asset management and monitoring systems.

The advanced traffic management system held the largest market share in the ITS market. This is due to the growing traffic congestion on roads and an increase in the affordability of vehicles. The availability of favorable deals by the automotive manufacturers and changing lifestyle will lead to traffic congestion. This is expected to foster the segment’s demand.

The growth in demand for driving assistance and the automatic driving system will support the demand for automotive telematics. Moreover, factors such as the need to reduce traffic on roads and an increase in government funding will propel the demand.

Competitive Outlook:

The global Intelligent Transportation System market is highly consolidated due to the presence of a large number of companies across this industry. These companies are known to make hefty investments in research and development projects. Also, they control a considerable portion of the overall market share, thus limiting the entry of new players into the sector. The global Intelligent Transportation System market report studies the prudent tactics undertaken by the leading market players, such as partnerships and collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, and joint ventures.

Key Companies in the market include: Thales Group, Garmin, Siemens, Tomtom International BV, Flir Systems, Inc., Q-Free, Cisco Systems, Efkon GMBH, Indra Sistemas, S.A., and Denso Corporation, among others.

Global Intelligent Transportation System Market Geographical Landscape - Synopsis:

The report closely studies the growth trajectory of the global Intelligent Transportation System market. It brings to light the global dominance of the leading regional segments, including North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The study elaborates on the crucial information pertaining to the regional market share. It simultaneously focuses on the significant details about the growth patterns of each regional market.

Moreover, the report encases an exhaustive geographical study of the market, emphasizing the business growth prospects and market barriers for each of the key market regions.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) Market on the basis of mode of transport, system, application, and region:

Mode of Transport Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Roadways

Airways

Railways

Systems Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Advanced Traveler Information System

Advanced Public Transportation System

Advanced Traffic Management System

ITS-Enabled Transportation Pricing System

Commercial Vehicle Operation

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Intelligent Traffic Control

Parking Management

Fleet Management and Asset Monitoring

Collision Avoidance

Passenger Information Management

Emergency Vehicle Notification

Ticketing Management

Automotive Telematics

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Intelligent Transportation System Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Intelligent Transportation System Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2021-2028

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Intelligent Transportation System Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Intelligent Transportation System Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Intelligent Transportation System Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Intelligent Transportation System Market drivers analysis

Key questions addressed in the report:

What are the key factors driving the global Intelligent Transportation System market?

Who are the key manufacturers in this market space?

Who are the distributors, traders and dealers of this market?

What are the market opportunities and risks affecting the performance of the vendors in the global Intelligent Transportation System market?

What are the sales and revenue estimations for the top manufacturers in this market over the projected timeline?

Continued…

