Nanocoatings Market Research Report Including SWOT Analysis, Global Industry Outlook and Key Players Analysis By 2027

Escalating demand for nanocoatings from the healthcare sector is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, November 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global nanocoatings market is expected to reach USD 22.96 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The nanocoatings market is experiencing rapid growth attributed to its increasing demand in end-user industries such as healthcare, automotive, building & construction, electronics, marine, energy, water treatment, and packaging. The surging demand for nanocoatings in the healthcare sector is projected to drive the growth of the market in the forecast period. Antimicrobial nanocoatings are essential for indwelling catheters possessing a high risk of microbial infection. Moreover, these are deployed in surgical instruments, bone replacement materials, and prosthetic devices.

Factors influencing the growth of the Nanocoatings market and impacting the growth of the industry are studied extensively in the report. The report considers the COVID-19 pandemic as one of the key influencing factors of the Nanocoatings market. The report discusses in detail the positive and negative impact of the pandemic on the Nanocoatings industry. The supply chain disruptions and economic volatility have altered the dynamics of the Nanocoatings industry. The report explores the effects of the pandemic on the market and its key segments and regions. It also offers a forecast estimation of the market growth in a post-COVID-19 scenario.

The key companies studied in the report are:

Eikos Inc., Buhler Partec GmbH, Integran Technologies Inc., Bio-Gate AG, Nanofilm Ltd., Nanoveer Technologies LLC, Cima Nanotech Inc., P2i, Inframat Corporation, Nanophase Technologies Corporation, and Nanogate AG, among others.

Key Highlights from The Report

By product, antimicrobial held the largest nanocoatings markets share in 2019 and is expected to grow at a rate of 18.0% in the forecast period. Antibacterial applications of nanocoatings are garnering importance to avert the disastrous impacts of antibiotic resistance. Nanocoatings may be used as diagnostics, preventives, drug carriers, and synergetic in the antimicrobial therapies.

By distribution channel, the online distribution channel is projected to grow at a faster rate of 20.9% in the period 2020-2027, as this mode of distribution has the advantage of providing a broader exposure to the product produced by the manufacturers, especially with the proliferation of smart devices and internet connectivity.

By industry vertical, the building & construction sector is likely to grow at a rate of 18.5% in the period 2020-2027. Nanocoatings are the thin film coatings of the nanoscale range that are implemented to protect the surface of numerous construction materials, such as glass, concrete, marble, steel, and sand limestone, among others. These coatings assist in protecting them from friction reduction, heat resistance, corrosion, and environmental influences, including algae, moss, water, and oil stains.

North America dominated the nanocoatings market in 2019 and is expected to grow at a rate of 17.7% in the forecast period. The market dominance of the North American Market is owing to the growth of the healthcare industry, advancement in technology, and the presence of market players in the region.

Emergen Research has segmented the global nanocoatings market on the basis of product type, distribution channel, industry vertical, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Antimicrobial

Anti-Fouling & Easy-to-Clean

Self-Cleaning

Anti-Fingerprints

Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Online

Offline

Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Healthcare

Automotive

Building & Construction

Electronics

Marine

Energy

Water Treatment

Packaging

Others

On the basis of regional analysis, the market is segmented into the following regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The market is expected to be dominated by North American nations closely followed by European countries. Asia Pacific is expected to show a significant growth owing to recent advancements and rising investments in the R&D sector.

The report addresses the following key points:

The report estimates the expected market size from 2020-2027

The report provides a forecast of market drivers, restraints, and future opportunities for the Nanocoatings market

The report further analyses the changing market dynamics

Regional analysis and segmentation of the market with analysis of the regions and segments expected to dominate the market growth

Extensive competitive landscape mapping with profiles of the key competitors

In-depth analysis of business strategies and collaborations such as mergers and acquisitions adopted by the key companies

Revenue forecast, country scope, application insights, and product insights

