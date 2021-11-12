At 6.9% CAGR, Cold Pressed Juice Market size is Expected to Cross US$ 1035.0 Million by 2027, CMI

SEATTLE, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cold Pressed Juices Are Increasingly Growing In Popularity Worldwide

Cold-pressed juice refers to juice that is prepared by using a hydraulic press to extract juice from fruits and veggies. The process does not involve blades and spinning, but is manufactured using high pressure to extend the juice’s shelf life and lasts longer than regular juice. It can be refrigerated for up to 5 days without pasteurization or high-pressure processing. Cold-pressed juices are expensive as they are produced from 100% fruit and vegetable without any chemicals. They preserves and protects the nutrients of the fruits and veggies, such as minerals, enzymes, vitamins, and other nutrients present in the juice. Cold-pressed juice contains living enzymes, essential fiber, natural antibiotics, and minerals, which are crucial for optimal health.

The market is primarily driven by rising public awareness of the health benefits of cold-pressed juice and an increase in health-conscious customers around the world. Natalie's Juice Company, for example, debuted a new range of cold-pressed juices with unique functional and holistic benefits in February 2019. The new line represents the next generation of the company's juices, and it was introduced to the market after a 6-month development process. However, the high cost of cold-pressed juice (due to the fact that these juices are the purest form of fruits and vegetables) is likely to limit the market's expansion. Moreover, increasing demand for conventional juices due to shifting preferences and changing lifestyles for a balanced diet is expected to hamper the market growth.

Cold pressed juice is becoming increasingly popular around the world. Cold-pressing technology is used to extract cold-pressed juice. Because the method produces very little heat, the odds of microbial fermentation are slim. As a result, these juices can be stored and disseminated with no preservatives or very low quantities of preservatives. Furthermore, an increasing number of people are skipping breakfast and looking for an on-the-go choice that provides nutritional benefits, which has increased consumer interest in cold-pressed juice.

North America, South America, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa make up the six regions that make up the cold pressed juice market. A rising number of mergers and acquisitions by major market players to strengthen their product portfolios or expand their market presence is also projected to boost market growth. For example, BevCanna signed a non-binding Letter of Intent to acquire Little West Holdings in November 2019. (a cold-pressed juice company). Furthermore, Juice It Up was acquired by a group of private equity firms in March 2018.

