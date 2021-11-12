India Baby Care Products Market - Size, Share, Trend, Growth | 6wresearch
India Baby Care Products Market size is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.1% during the period 2018-24DELHI, INDIA, November 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- India baby care products market is witnessing a growing trend over the past few years owing to the increasing child population, rising awareness towards using baby care products, growth of the e-commerce industry as well as a rise in the number of working women and nuclear families. Further, the market is projected to follow the growth trajectory over the coming years as well as the market players are making efforts to innovate and introduce more natural and environment-friendly products that are both economical and skin-friendly providing the ambiance of safety and cheerfulness to the child. Moreover, growing urbanization and literacy rate coupled with a fast-paced lifestyle is expected to result in consumer inclination towards baby care products.
According to 6Wresearch, India baby care products market is projected to grow at a CAGR of nearly 10.1% during 2018-24. Among the regional markets, the Southern region attributed for maximum baby care products market revenue share in 2017, on account of its rapid urbanization as compared to other regions of the country. In terms of distribution channels, supermarket/hypermarket contributed to the majority of the revenue share in 2017. Moreover, market players are now coming up with exclusive baby product outlets in different regions to capitalize on the vast untapped market, offering consumers a greater empathy towards the use of the baby care products market.
According to Anuj Mehrotra, Assistant Research Manager, Research and Consulting, 6Wresearch, "Baby food market captured the highest revenue share in 2017, followed by baby diapers segment. Additionally, the baby skin and hair care market also witnessed substantial demand in 2017. Additionally, increasing the number of towns and growing working women population concerns with baby health, and hygiene are further resulting in huge demand for baby care products in India.
"Moreover, increasing number market participants introducing custom and innovative products in the country are anticipated to further assist in baby care products market growth over the coming years," Anuj concluded.
According to Suman Gautam, Research Analyst, Research and Consulting, 6Wresearch, "India is predominantly inhabited with young population migrating to different parts of the country for career growth. This factor has led to a rise in the number of nuclear families who are in constant search of products that are easy to use and safe for babies. Moreover, India is witnessing a humongous rise in consumer purchasing power with rapid growth in the working middle-class population. This could lead to a boost in baby care products market growth. Gross increase in disposable income, rapid urbanization as well as growing awareness are further complementing the growth of this market."
"Additionally, with the rising number of netizens registering over 460 million users and rapid growth of e-commerce platform the demand for baby care products is likely to elevate during the forecast period," Suman added.
Some of the major companies in India Baby Care Products market include- Procter & Gamble Home Products Private Limited, Johnson & Johnson Private Limited, Dabur India Limited, Nestle India Limited, The Himalaya Drug Company, Unicharm India Pvt. Limited, Patanjali Ayurved Limited, Kimberly Clark Lever Private Limited, Me N Moms Private Limited, and Artsana India Private Limited.
"India Baby Care Products Market (2018-2024)" provides an in-depth analysis with 47 figures and 5 tables covered in 111 pages. The report estimates and forecasts the overall India Baby Care Products market by-products, segments, distribution channel, and regions. The report also offers insights on the competitive landscape, companies benchmarking, company profiles, market drivers, and restraints.
