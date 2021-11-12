Automotive Camera Market Overview, Demand, Size, Worldwide Share, Research Methodology, Scope And Forecast to 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Automotive Camera Market Size – USD 6.13 Billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 12.5%.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, November 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Automotive Camera Market is projected to reach USD 15.74 billion by 2027, according to a recent report by Emergen Research. The growth of the market is driven by growing advancements in sensors crafter around cameras used for driving assistance, automotive safety systems, and aftermarket sales of parking cameras. Current advancements within the camera technology in conjunction with massive production output of the merchandise area unit is expected to lower the cost of technology drastically, which is able to produce large market potential within the close to future.

The Global Automotive Camera Market research study published by Emergen Research is an extensive collection of insightful information about the Automotive Camera industry. The report covers the Automotive Camera Market segmentation along with a detailed outline of the Automotive Camera market size with regards to volume and valuation. The report provides comprehensive coverage of the Automotive Camera market scenario for the current period and forecast timeline of 2020-2027. The Automotive Camera market report contains an in-depth analysis of the historical, current, and projected revenues for every industry vertical, segment, end-use industries, applications, and regions.

Global Automotive Camera Market Scenario 2020-2027

The Global Automotive Camera Market report presents comprehensive information covering insightful data for businesses and investors for the time period of 2020-2027. The report studies the historical data of the Automotive Camera market and offers valuable information about the key segments and sub-segments, revenue generation, demand and supply scenario, trends, and other vital aspects. The report offers an accurate forecast estimation of the Automotive Camera industry based on the recent technological and research advancements. It also offers valuable data to assist the investors in formulating strategic business investment plans and capitalize on the emerging growth prospects in the Automotive Camera market.

Key Highlights From The Report

Increasing demand for numerous cameras as well as thermal camera, infrared camera, and camera in business vehicles and traveler cars is anticipated to make large trade potential over succeeding seven years. However, high value of the automotive camera is anticipated to restrain market growth over the upcoming years.

In automotive cameras, the growth of the market is primarily driven by the rising application areas of complementary metal-oxide semiconductor (CMOS) image sensors. The market is probably going to witness a surge in demand for safety solutions safety systems and driver help as well as ), LDWS (lane departure warning system), BSD (blind spot detection system), FCW (forward collision warning system), and pedestrian protection as well as head-up displays

In August 2019, Continental unveiled new system solutions for safer machine-driven driving. A mixed camera system was developed which mainly comprised of AN inward trying infra-red camera as well as an outward trying camera.

Competitive Outlook:

The global Automotive Camera market is highly consolidated due to the presence of a large number of companies across this industry. These companies are known to make hefty investments in research and development projects. Also, they control a considerable portion of the overall market share, thus limiting the entry of new players into the sector. The global Automotive Camera market report studies the prudent tactics undertaken by the leading market players, such as partnerships and collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, and joint ventures.

Key Companies in the market include: Denso, Autoliv, Robert Bosch, Omnivision Technologies Inc., Valeo, Aptiv, Continental, Hyundai Mobis, Hitachi and Kyocera Corporation.

Global Automotive Camera Market Geographical Landscape - Synopsis:

The report closely studies the growth trajectory of the global Automotive Camera market. It brings to light the global dominance of the leading regional segments, including North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The study elaborates on the crucial information pertaining to the regional market share. It simultaneously focuses on the significant details about the growth patterns of each regional market.

Moreover, the report encases an exhaustive geographical study of the market, emphasizing the business growth prospects and market barriers for each of the key market regions.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Automotive Camera Market on the basis of vehicle type, applications, technology and region:

Vehicle Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Passenger Vehicles

Light Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Applications Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Park Assist System

Lane Departure Warning System

Adaptive Cruise Control System

Autonomous Emergency Braking System

Blind Spot Detection

Others

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Infrared Cameras

Thermal Cameras

Digital Cameras

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Automotive Camera Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Automotive Camera Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2021-2028

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Automotive Camera Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Automotive Camera Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Automotive Camera Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Automotive Camera Market drivers analysis

Key questions addressed in the report:

What are the key factors driving the global Automotive Camera market?

Who are the key manufacturers in this market space?

Who are the distributors, traders and dealers of this market?

What are the market opportunities and risks affecting the performance of the vendors in the global Automotive Camera market?

What are the sales and revenue estimations for the top manufacturers in this market over the projected timeline?

