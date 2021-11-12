IQF Fruits Market To Grow At A CAGR Of 6.5% During The Forecast Period (2020 To 2027) - Report By CMI
SEATTLE, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global IQF Fruits Market Gets Significant Boost as UK-based frozen Food and fruit producer Greenyard Frozen UK parented with Tesco plc to provide frozen fruits and herbs
IQF Fruits are fruits that have been frozen using IQF technology, which stands for individual quick freezing. Food preservation is an important step in extending the shelf life of perishables like fruits and vegetables. Individual fruits are transported to a blast freezer via conveyor belts in the IQF process, where they are frozen very quickly. This is an important method because it does not alter the food's essential structure or flavour. The fruits and vegetables sold under the IQF umbrella can be divided into four primary groups: organic, biodynamic, organically raised, and conventionally grown. All of them are certified by the World Health Organization (WHO) to have the highest level of natural nutrients. Organic fruits and vegetables include such as watermelon, grapes, oranges, melon, avocado, squash, melon, bananas, figs, etc.
During the projected period, the worldwide IQF fruits market is expected to rise due to rising demand for convenience foods. The desire for convenience and on-the-go cuisine has skyrocketed in recent years. The bulk of consumers have a hectic lifestyle that necessitates the consumption of convenience foods on a regular basis. In a chaotic and busy schedule, consumers find it incredibly difficult to prepare food in a short amount of time.
These consumers favour convenience foods and ready-to-eat meals since they are convenient to consume and transport. As a result, both established and emerging nations are seeing a surge in demand for IQF fruits. As a result, such factors are projected to propel the worldwide IQF fruits market forward over the forecast period. Furthermore, the worldwide IQF fruits market is predicted to rise rapidly in the near future due to increased per capita income. National per capita income in 2018 was above US$ 9,000, according to the World Bank, up from around US$ 7,000 in 2009. As a result of these reasons, the worldwide IQF fruits market is predicted to grow rapidly in the near future.
However, stringent regulations on food products are expected to hinder the global IQF fruits market growth in the near future. Moreover, North America holds the dominant position in the global IQF fruits market, owing to increasing demand for exotic fruits in developed countries such as the U.S. and Canada. Asia Pacific is expected to register a robust growth rate in the near future, owing to rising disposable income in the region.
Key companies involved in the global IQF fruits market are SunOpta Inc., Nimeks Organics, Fruktana Ltd, Rasanco Ltd, Capricorn Food Products India Ltd, Greenyard Frozen UK, AXUS International LLC, Breukers Schamp Foods, and Alasko Foods Inc.
For instance, in April 2019, Greenyard Frozen UK partnered with Tesco, a supermarket chain, to supply full range of frozen fruits, vegetables, and herbs.
About Coherent Market Insights:
Coherent Market Insights is a prominent market research and consulting firm offering action-ready syndicated research reports, custom market analysis, consulting services, and competitive analysis through various recommendations related to emerging market trends, technologies, and potential absolute dollar opportunity.
Contact Us:
Coherent Market Insights
1001 4th Ave, #3200 Seattle, WA 98154, U.S.
Email: sales@coherentmarketinsights.com
United States of America: +1-206-701-6702
United Kingdom: +44-020-8133-4027
Japan: +050-5539-1737
India: +91-848-285-0837
