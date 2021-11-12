Exponential Growth Expected for Dairy Protein Market with Complete SWOT Analysis by Forecast to 2021 to 2027
SEATTLE, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dairy Protein Market Continues to Grow at a robust pace with Arla Foods Ingredients introducing its first-ever organic micellar casein isolate, a new ingredient rich in milk proteins
Food made from or containing the milk of mammals, such as cattle, water buffaloes, camels, goats, and sheep, is known as dairy protein. Whole milk, yoghurt, cheese, butter, cream, and other dairy products are just a few examples. The facility that produces these dairy products is known as a dairy or dairy factory.
Consumers' increasing embrace of healthier lifestyles is projected to propel the global dairy protein market forward. Consumers all around the world are becoming more health conscious, and as a result, milk protein's nutritious value is being adopted. Protein is essential for bodily development and plays an important function in a healthy lifestyle. It is necessary for the upkeep of the body and the replacement of damaged tissues. In the United States, men and women aged 20 and above consume 16.3% and 15.8% of kilocalories, respectively, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
Furthermore, the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) estimates that 0.75 grammes per kilogramme per day is consumed by both men and women of all ages and bodyweights. As a result, there has been a huge growth in the demand for milk protein. Global milk output surged by approximately 59 percent from 530 million tonnes in 1988 to 843 million tonnes in 2018, according to the same source. As a result, such factors are projected to propel the worldwide dairy protein market forward. Furthermore, the worldwide dairy protein market is predicted to rise in the near future due to rising demand for nutrient-dense products.
However, rising adoption of veganism and the high incidence of lactose intolerance is expected to hinder the global dairy protein market growth in the near future. Among regions, North America is expected to witness significant growth in the global dairy protein market. This is owing to the high per capita consumption of protein supplements in the U.S. and growing demand for protein-based food products in the region. Furthermore, Asia Pacific is expected to register a robust growth rate, owing to increasing demand for nutritional supplements in emerging economies such as India and China.
Major companies involved in the global dairy protein market are Kerry Inc., Schreiber Foods, Arla Foods Inc., Saputo, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Dana Dairy Group, Fonterra Co-Operative Group (Fonterra), Royal Friesland Campina, Groupe Lactalis, and Cabot Creamery.
For instance, in August 2020, Arla Foods Ingredients launched its first-ever organic micellar casein isolate, a new ingredient rich in milk proteins.
