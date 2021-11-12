Albumin Market (2021-2026): Global Size, Share, Trends, Analysis and Research Report - IMARC Group

Albumin Market

IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during 2021-2026.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group latest report titled” Albumin Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the market is currently witnessing strong growth. The Global Albumin Market to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during 2021-2026. Albumin refers to the water-soluble globular protein present in blood plasma. It is synthesized in the liver and is essential for maintaining the blood volume and transportation of enzymes, bile salt molecules, hormones, etc. Albumin is widely available in human, bovine, and recombinant variants. It is vital for sustaining the intravascular colloid osmotic pressure (COP) and preventing leakage of fluids into the tissue. Albumin is utilized as a blood volumizer to treat rare diseases, burns, liver disorders, blood loss trauma, etc. As a result, it finds extensive applications in drug delivery systems, therapeutics, culture media, vaccines, etc.

Market Trends:

The growing prevalence of chronic medical ailments across the globe is primarily driving the albumin market. In line with this, the expanding geriatric population, which is more susceptible to such conditions, is also propelling the market growth. Furthermore, the escalating utilization of albumin for the development of drugs and stable vaccine formulations is catalyzing the product demand. Besides this, the increasing adoption of human serum albumin (HSA) to replenish proteins in the human plasma and maintain plasma colloid oncotic pressure is acting as another growth-inducing factor. Additionally, the introduction of product-based nanoparticles and the rising number of R&D activities in the field of biotechnology are projected to bolster the albumin market in the coming years.

Competitive Landscape with Key players:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being.

Albumedix Ltd

Biotest AG

Celgene Corporation (Bristol-Myers Squibb Company)

CSL Limited

Grifols SA

HiMedia Laboratories

Medxbio Pte Ltd

Merck KGaA

Octapharma AG

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Ventria Bioscience Inc

Albumin Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, product, application and end use industry.

Breakup by Product:

Human Serum Albumin

Bovine Serum Albumin

Recombinant Albumin

Breakup by Application:

Therapeutics

Drug Formulation and Vaccine

Component of Media

Others

Breakup by End User:

Hospitals and Clinics

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Research Institutes

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

