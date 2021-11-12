Anti Drone Market Expected to Rise at a CAGR of 28% during 2021-2026

Anti Drone Market

The global anti drone market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 28% during 2021-2026.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group latest report titled” Anti Drone Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. The global anti drone market to grow at a CAGR of around 28% during 2021-2026. Anti-drone refers to a scalable system that is used to detect and intercept unwanted drones and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). It is deployed to protect airports, critical infrastructure and public spaces such as stadiums, government buildings, and military facilities. Anti-drone is a customizable integrated system, including UAV detection equipment, drone neutralization equipment, and additional security solutions to offer an enhanced level of protection. The data processing and visualization software in these drones help access the threat levels and take appropriate response action.

Get a sample copy of this Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/anti-drone-market/requestsample

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Market Trends:

The global anti-drone market is primarily driven by the increasing concern regarding potential security threats from unauthorized aircraft systems for both civilian and military use. The special integration software in anti-drone provides simultaneous use and smooth operation of the different counter-UAV solutions. A significant rise in terrorism and illegal activities is also fueling the market growth. Besides this, anti-drones are used to track hostile drones that contain explosives to smuggle contraband and gather intelligence or sensitive assets. Furthermore, the growing adoption of UAVs for professional and leisure use has increased the concern regarding aerial attacks among the government and public, which is expected to impact the market growth in the coming years.

Explore full report with table of contents: https://www.imarcgroup.com/anti-drone-market

Competitive Landscape with Key players:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being.

Blighter Surveillance Systems Ltd

Dedrone GmbH

DeTect Inc.

Drone Major Limited

DroneShield Ltd

Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.

Liteye Systems Inc.

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Saab AB

SRC Inc.

Thales Group

Raytheon Technologies Corporation

Anti Drone Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, mitigation type, defense type and end use industry.

Breakup by Mitigation Type:

Destructive System

Non-destructive System

Breakup by Defense Type:

Drone Detection and Disruption Systems

Drone Detection Systems

Breakup by End Use:

Military and Defense

Commercial

Government

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

We are updating our reports, If you want latest primary and secondary data (2021-2026) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Competitive landscape, etc. Click request free sample report, the report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours after the payment confirmation.

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US:

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801 USA - Wyoming

Email: Sales@imarcgroup.com

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800

Related Reports by IMARC Group:

Europe Neoprene Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/europe-neoprene-market

United States Neoprene Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/united-states-neoprene-market

GCC Weight Management Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/gcc-weight-management-market

North America Hydroxypropyl Methlcellulose Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/north-america-hydroxypropyl-methlcellulose-market

Europe Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose hpmc Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/europe-hydroxypropyl-methylcellulose-market

GCC Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/gcc-hydroxypropyl-methylcellulose-market

Latin America Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/latin-america-hydroxypropyl-methylcellulose-market

United States Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose HPMC Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/united-states-hydroxypropyl-methylcellulose-market

Canada Diabetes Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/canada-diabetes-market

Brazil Generic Drug Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/brazil-generic-drug-market