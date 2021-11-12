Storage as a Service Market 2028 - Growth Drivers and Future Scenarios

Allied Market Research Logo

Storage as a Service is one of the fastest growing cloud application as business operations are shifting to remote work ethic.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, November 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global storage as a service market is segmented on the basis of service type and region. The service type segment includes cloud backup, cloud archiving, stand-alone, and platform-attached storage. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Increased need for cost effective business process majorly drives the market. In addition, rise in need for data archiving further fuels the market growth. However, bandwidth and interoperative issues hinder the growth of the market. The emergence of cloud-based storage gateways and increased adoption of archive as a service provides development opportunities.

Key players operating in this market are Amazon Web Services, Inc, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, IBM, Internap, Rackspace, Microsoft, SoftLayer Technologies. Inc, APTARE, Inc., Hitachi Data Systems Corporation, and Buffalo Americas, Inc

Highlights of the report:

• The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global storage as a service market and current & future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

• Information about the key drivers, restrains, and opportunities is provided.

• Porters Five Forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

• The quantitative analysis of the market from 2017 to 2023 is provided to determine the market potential.

