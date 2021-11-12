Australia Ammonia Market Is Expected To Reach US$ 1,245.6 Million By The End Of 2027 -CMI
SEATTLE, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Australia Ammonia Market to Witness Robust Growth Due to Increasing Utilization of Ammonia-Based Fertilizer in Australia
Ammonia is one of the most common nitrogen-containing chemicals found in the natural world. Around 80% of the ammonia produced by industry is used as fertiliser in agriculture. It is also widely utilised in the production of dyes, insecticides, textiles, explosives, polymers, and other compounds, as well as as a refrigerant gas. The rising use of ammonia-based fertiliser to increase yield productivity in order to fulfil the growing demand for food is driving the growth of the Australian ammonia market. In the years leading up to 2050, Australia's agriculture will be judged on its ability to meet rising food demand both at home and in Asia.
Request to PDF Sample Of The Report @
https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-pdf/3287
According to Future Direction International (FDI), food consumption is increasing per capita in Australia, and demand is predicted to continue to rise as the population grows to 35.9 million by 2050. All of the major, produced nitrogen fertilisers are based on ammonia. Ammonia is made up of 82 percent nitrogen. Plant development is aided by the use of ammonium nitrate in gardens and large-scale agricultural fields. As a result, as the world's population grows, so does the demand for food. As a result, the use of ammonia-based fertiliser in Australia is predicted to rise, fueling the expansion of the Australian ammonia market.
Green hydrogen and ammonia are seen as the best opportunities for power plants to build a clean hydrogen industry in a bid to reduce carbon emissions in Australia. In addition, Australia's national hydrogen policy intends to make the country one of the top three hydrogen exporters to Asia by 2030.
Furthermore, JERA Co. and Yara International signed a MoU to collaborate on the production, delivery, and supply chain development for blue and green ammonia, to enable zero-emission thermal power generation in Japan and Australia. This in turn is also expected to augment the Australia ammonia market growth.
Furthermore, the Australia ammonia market is witnessing robust growth due to the increasing demand for cleaning products (household) as ammonia has excellent cleanser property and widely used to produce cleaning products, such as oven cleaners, toilet cleaners, drain cleaners, bathroom cleaners, window cleaners, etc. However, variation in seasonal demand for fertilizers and high dependence on imports of fertilizer products is estimated to affect sales of ammonia for the production of fertilizers in Australia. This in turn is expected to hamper the growth of the Australia ammonia market over the forecast period.
Request For Customization:
https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-customization/3287
Key companies covered as a part of this study includes, Incitec Pivot Limited, Yara International ASA, Orica Limited, and Wesfarmers Chemicals Energy & Fertilisers
About Coherent Market Insights:
Coherent Market Insights is a prominent market research and consulting firm offering action-ready syndicated research reports, custom market analysis, consulting services, and competitive analysis through various recommendations related to emerging market trends, technologies, and potential absolute dollar opportunity.
Contact Us:
Coherent Market Insights
1001 4th Ave, #3200 Seattle, WA 98154, U.S.
Email: sales@coherentmarketinsights.com
United States of America: +1-206-701-6702
United Kingdom: +44-020-8133-4027
Japan: +050-5539-1737
India: +91-848-285-0837
Mr. Shah
Ammonia is one of the most common nitrogen-containing chemicals found in the natural world. Around 80% of the ammonia produced by industry is used as fertiliser in agriculture. It is also widely utilised in the production of dyes, insecticides, textiles, explosives, polymers, and other compounds, as well as as a refrigerant gas. The rising use of ammonia-based fertiliser to increase yield productivity in order to fulfil the growing demand for food is driving the growth of the Australian ammonia market. In the years leading up to 2050, Australia's agriculture will be judged on its ability to meet rising food demand both at home and in Asia.
Request to PDF Sample Of The Report @
https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-pdf/3287
According to Future Direction International (FDI), food consumption is increasing per capita in Australia, and demand is predicted to continue to rise as the population grows to 35.9 million by 2050. All of the major, produced nitrogen fertilisers are based on ammonia. Ammonia is made up of 82 percent nitrogen. Plant development is aided by the use of ammonium nitrate in gardens and large-scale agricultural fields. As a result, as the world's population grows, so does the demand for food. As a result, the use of ammonia-based fertiliser in Australia is predicted to rise, fueling the expansion of the Australian ammonia market.
Green hydrogen and ammonia are seen as the best opportunities for power plants to build a clean hydrogen industry in a bid to reduce carbon emissions in Australia. In addition, Australia's national hydrogen policy intends to make the country one of the top three hydrogen exporters to Asia by 2030.
Furthermore, JERA Co. and Yara International signed a MoU to collaborate on the production, delivery, and supply chain development for blue and green ammonia, to enable zero-emission thermal power generation in Japan and Australia. This in turn is also expected to augment the Australia ammonia market growth.
Furthermore, the Australia ammonia market is witnessing robust growth due to the increasing demand for cleaning products (household) as ammonia has excellent cleanser property and widely used to produce cleaning products, such as oven cleaners, toilet cleaners, drain cleaners, bathroom cleaners, window cleaners, etc. However, variation in seasonal demand for fertilizers and high dependence on imports of fertilizer products is estimated to affect sales of ammonia for the production of fertilizers in Australia. This in turn is expected to hamper the growth of the Australia ammonia market over the forecast period.
Request For Customization:
https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-customization/3287
Key companies covered as a part of this study includes, Incitec Pivot Limited, Yara International ASA, Orica Limited, and Wesfarmers Chemicals Energy & Fertilisers
About Coherent Market Insights:
Coherent Market Insights is a prominent market research and consulting firm offering action-ready syndicated research reports, custom market analysis, consulting services, and competitive analysis through various recommendations related to emerging market trends, technologies, and potential absolute dollar opportunity.
Contact Us:
Coherent Market Insights
1001 4th Ave, #3200 Seattle, WA 98154, U.S.
Email: sales@coherentmarketinsights.com
United States of America: +1-206-701-6702
United Kingdom: +44-020-8133-4027
Japan: +050-5539-1737
India: +91-848-285-0837
Mr. Shah
Coherent Market Insights
+1 2067016702
email us here