At 6.0% CAGR, UV Coatings Market size is Expected to Cross US$ 6,563.6 Million by 2027, CMI
SEATTLE, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A UV coating is a glossy and shiny liquid coating that is applied to a printed paper surface by using special machine using ultraviolet light. With the increasing adoption of UV coatings in the automotive sector, the UV coatings market continues to grow at a rapid pace with strong profit potential. Coherent Market Insights' worldwide UV coatings market study forecasts past and future growth prospects, as well as opportunities for marketers to profit from these key indications of the industry's competition and market trend over the next twenty-five years. This report examines a wide range of factors, including new product advancements, demand, production capacity, revenue generation, and market share in the current market.
The global UV coatings industry is still growing at a fast rate, with a lot of profit potential. Paints and UV roofing coatings, both applied to buildings and trailers, are two of the most important markets for UV coatings. In addition, the possibilities for coating the insides of products and automobiles are expanding. This comprises UV-coated metal parts and assemblies, such as spark plugs, air valves, control valves, seals, and hot air distributors, as well as the interior of glass, plastics, and paper. Textiles and clothes can also be treated with UV coatings.
Request Sample Copy of This Report:
https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/3261
Some common applications include: foil coating, direct UV coating (with a substrate), indirect UV coating (substrate only), and coated UV lenses. The material used to develop ultraviolet coating materials is usually silica, bromide, or silicon. Other materials such as zinc are also used to develop UV coatings.
Exposure of a substrate to a UV light source is the first step in the manufacture of ultraviolet curing coatings. The substrate is exposed to this light for a long enough period of time to for hydrogen peroxide solutions to form a precipitate. The precipitate solidifies into a thin, defect-free film as it solidifies. Because UV light has such a wide range of wavelengths, the thickness of the resulting UV coating is determined by the frequency with which the substrate is exposed to the ultraviolet light source.
Increasing adoption of UV coatings in the automotive sector is expected to aid in growth of the UV coatings market. The purpose of developing an ultraviolet coating is to prevent or reduce the effect of ultraviolet radiation on a material during the manufacturing process. Most common applications of an ultraviolet coating in the automotive industry are for bumpers, wheels, and other fasteners designed to reduce friction and heat transfer. Some common examples of products that contain UV radiation permeable coatings include automotive bumpers, automotive window cars, and automotive door locks. Since the main function of ultraviolet radiation is to prevent heat transfer, automotive bumpers made with ultraviolet radiation protection are especially important in cold climates where heat buildup can significantly increase tire wear and repair costs.
Buy Premium Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/3261
Key companies covered as a part of this study includes BASF SE, Akzo Nobel N.V., Arkema Group, PPG Industries Inc., Axalta Coating System LLC., The Valspar Corporation, The Sherwin-Williams Company, Croda International Plc., Watson Coatings, Inc., Allnex Belgium SA/NV, Sokan New Materials, and Dymax Corporation
About Coherent Market Insights:
Coherent Market Insights is a prominent market research and consulting firm offering action-ready syndicated research reports, custom market analysis, consulting services, and competitive analysis through various recommendations related to emerging market trends, technologies, and potential absolute dollar opportunity.
Contact Us:
Coherent Market Insights
1001 4th Ave, #3200 Seattle, WA 98154, U.S.
Email: sales@coherentmarketinsights.com
United States of America: +1-206-701-6702
United Kingdom: +44-020-8133-4027
Japan: +050-5539-1737
India: +91-848-285-0837
Mr. Shah
The global UV coatings industry is still growing at a fast rate, with a lot of profit potential. Paints and UV roofing coatings, both applied to buildings and trailers, are two of the most important markets for UV coatings. In addition, the possibilities for coating the insides of products and automobiles are expanding. This comprises UV-coated metal parts and assemblies, such as spark plugs, air valves, control valves, seals, and hot air distributors, as well as the interior of glass, plastics, and paper. Textiles and clothes can also be treated with UV coatings.
Request Sample Copy of This Report:
https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/3261
Some common applications include: foil coating, direct UV coating (with a substrate), indirect UV coating (substrate only), and coated UV lenses. The material used to develop ultraviolet coating materials is usually silica, bromide, or silicon. Other materials such as zinc are also used to develop UV coatings.
Exposure of a substrate to a UV light source is the first step in the manufacture of ultraviolet curing coatings. The substrate is exposed to this light for a long enough period of time to for hydrogen peroxide solutions to form a precipitate. The precipitate solidifies into a thin, defect-free film as it solidifies. Because UV light has such a wide range of wavelengths, the thickness of the resulting UV coating is determined by the frequency with which the substrate is exposed to the ultraviolet light source.
Increasing adoption of UV coatings in the automotive sector is expected to aid in growth of the UV coatings market. The purpose of developing an ultraviolet coating is to prevent or reduce the effect of ultraviolet radiation on a material during the manufacturing process. Most common applications of an ultraviolet coating in the automotive industry are for bumpers, wheels, and other fasteners designed to reduce friction and heat transfer. Some common examples of products that contain UV radiation permeable coatings include automotive bumpers, automotive window cars, and automotive door locks. Since the main function of ultraviolet radiation is to prevent heat transfer, automotive bumpers made with ultraviolet radiation protection are especially important in cold climates where heat buildup can significantly increase tire wear and repair costs.
Buy Premium Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/3261
Key companies covered as a part of this study includes BASF SE, Akzo Nobel N.V., Arkema Group, PPG Industries Inc., Axalta Coating System LLC., The Valspar Corporation, The Sherwin-Williams Company, Croda International Plc., Watson Coatings, Inc., Allnex Belgium SA/NV, Sokan New Materials, and Dymax Corporation
About Coherent Market Insights:
Coherent Market Insights is a prominent market research and consulting firm offering action-ready syndicated research reports, custom market analysis, consulting services, and competitive analysis through various recommendations related to emerging market trends, technologies, and potential absolute dollar opportunity.
Contact Us:
Coherent Market Insights
1001 4th Ave, #3200 Seattle, WA 98154, U.S.
Email: sales@coherentmarketinsights.com
United States of America: +1-206-701-6702
United Kingdom: +44-020-8133-4027
Japan: +050-5539-1737
India: +91-848-285-0837
Mr. Shah
Coherent Market Insights
+1 2067016702
email us here