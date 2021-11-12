Anti-Reflective Coatings Market Competitive Landscape, Research Methodology & Industry Analysis Report by 2027

Emergen Research Logo

The growing demand for an anti-reflective lens in eyewear is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, November 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global anti-reflective coatings market is projected to be worth USD 6,875.3 Million by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The market for anti-reflective or anti-glare coatings is experiencing rapid demand attributed to its growing application in eyewear, electronic, solar panels, and automotive. Besides, growing investments in the development of medical equipment and instruments are likely to boost the market growth as anti-reflective coatings greatly enhance the readability of displays screens even under brightly-lit settings and at difficult angles.

Global Anti-Reflective Coatings Market research report offers a panoramic view of the Anti-Reflective Coatings market, regulatory framework, and macro- and micro-economic factors that influence the growth of the industry. The report strives to offer authentic information about the Anti-Reflective Coatings market size, share, product portfolio, revenue estimations, and growth rate. The report has been formulated through extensive primary and secondary research along with verified and reliable data obtained from industry experts and professionals.

Top Companies Operating in the Anti-Reflective Coatings Market and Profiled in the Report are:

Key participants include Carl Zeiss, Hoya Corporation, Royal DSM, Essilor International SA, PPG Industries, Optical Coatings Japan, Honeywell International Inc., DuPont, iCoat Company LLC, and Rodenstock GmbH, among others.

Key Highlights From The Report

Acrylic resins are a better optical display screen filter, providing better image clarity, 97.0% light transmission, superior glare reduction, and scratch-resistant coating, with lightweight characteristics.

Sputtering is a cleaner deposition process, allowing enhanced film densification and reduction of substrate residual stresses as deposition takes place at a low to mid-temperature range. Further, the rate of deposition and stress is controlled by the application of power and pressure.

The anti-reflective coating on solar photovoltaic cells assists in increasing the absorption of light in the cell. The anti-reflective coating is essential as the reflection of a solar cell made of bare silicon is more than 30.0%.

The market in the Asia Pacific region is likely to grow at the fastest rate of 7.5% in the period 2020-2027, attributed to a large production base for electronics products and robust growth in the manufacturing of solar panels. China, in terms of revenue, is the largest producer and consumer of anti-reflective coatings in the region.

Emergen Research has segmented the global anti-reflective coatings market on the basis of resin type, technology, application, and region:

Resin Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Acrylic

Urethane

Epoxy

Others

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Electron Beam

Sputtering

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Eyewear

Electronic

Solar Panels

Automotive

Others

Anti-Reflective Coatings Market Segmentation by Regions:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The latest report on the global Anti-Reflective Coatings market offers strategic insights into the market landscape to stakeholders, investors, and business owners to help them make efficient and lucrative business decisions based on key statistical data and facts. The report aims to offers a thorough outlook of the Anti-Reflective Coatings market based on various key elements, such as market drivers, limitations, threats, restraining factors, and growth prospects. The report aims to deliver a comprehensive understanding of the Anti-Reflective Coatings market growth and expansion in each key region of the world. It offers accurate estimations about the expected market size and growth over the projected timeline of 2020-2027.

Objectives of the Report:

Study of the global Anti-Reflective Coatings market size by key regions, types, and applications with reference to historical data (2017-2018) and forecast (2020-2027)

Industrial structure analysis of the Anti-Reflective Coatings market by identification of various sub-segments

Extensive analysis of key market players along with their SWOT analysis

Competitive landscape benchmarking

Analysis of Anti-Reflective Coatings market based on growth trends, futuristic outlook, and contribution to the total growth of the market

Analysis of drivers, constraints, opportunities, challenges, and risks in the global Anti-Reflective Coatings market

Comprehensive analysis of competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and other strategic alliances

