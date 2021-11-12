Weight Loss Diet Products Market to rise at CAGR of 6.8% through 2027 - CMI | Key Vendors Medifast,, Robard Corporation
SEATTLE, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increasing prevalence of obesity across developing countries is accelerating the growth of the weight loss diet products market
For many years, weight loss diet products have been available on the market. They are available in a variety of forms, including appetite suppressants, meal replacements, and rapid weight loss supplements.
The market for weight reduction diet products is expanding due to an increase in the global obese population. In 2019, the World Health Organization predicted that 38.2 million children under the age of five were overweight or obese, according to the WHO. Obesity is on the rise in low- and middle-income countries, especially in cities. In 2019, Asia had nearly half of the overweight or obese children under the age of five. Furthermore, the rising frequency of chronic conditions such as diabetes and cardiovascular disease is fueling market expansion. Obesity cases are increasing due to changing dietary habits combined with a sedentary lifestyle.
From the geographical point of view, North America is projected to gain significant growth over the forecast period and this is attributed to the high burden of chronic disease coupled with the growing awareness regarding weight loss products. According to the National Health Council, chronic diseases affect around 133 million Americans, representing more than 40% of the total population of this country. By 2020, that number is projected to grow to an estimated 157 million, with 81 million having multiple conditions
Key Players:-
Major players operating in the global weight loss diet products market include Atkins Nutritionals, Inc., Herbalife Nutrition, Nestle S.A. (Optifast), Medifast, Inc., Robard Corporation, Physicians Weight Loss, Nu-Skin, Visalus, WW International, Inc., and VLCC Healthcare Ltd.
Key Developments:
1. In December 2019, Ro, a direct-to-consumer virtual health company has announced the launch of a new product offering: Plenity aimed at helping patients shed the pounds. Ro, best-known for its online platform that specializes in men’s health, is now going to be offering Plenity, a new weight management product.
2. In January 2021, Neora, a provider of anti-aging skincare, hair care, and wellness products, has launched its new weight management and wellness system: NeoraFit.
3. In September 2020, General Mills Inc. has launched a new product line called Ratio that's targeted at the growing low-carb trend known as ketogenic (or keto) diets.
4. In February 2020, PLT Health Solutions has announced the launch of a water-dispersible form of its Slendacor Weight Management Complex ingredient.
5. In April 2018, Xyngular has announced the launch of a new weight loss system, Core, and enhanced versions of its popular Ignite and Ultimate weight loss systems
