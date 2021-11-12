How Is Rising Demand for Fish-based Protein Propelling Growth of the Frozen Whole Tilapia : Report Fact.MR
Tilapia Market to witness sales growth with rising demand for frozen whole tilapia & frozen tilapia fillets. Greater China to account for the market share.ROCKVILLE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With increase in awareness regarding the advantages of fresh water fish, more consumers have been getting inclined toward the same since the past decade. Fresh water fish such as tilapia do not absorb salt from the water, and tend to have higher amounts of monounsaturated fatty acids, polyunsaturated fatty acids, and calcium. Tilapia, being a fresh water fish, contains high nutritional value, which improves health of the heart, bones, and brain, while also helping in weight management.
According to the “Annual Fisheries of the United States Report” released by National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) in 2016, Americans increased their seafood consumption to 15.5 pounds of fish and shellfish per person in 2015, up nearly a pound from the previous year, making it the biggest leap in seafood consumption in 20 years. According to a report published by the European Market Observatory for Fisheries and Aquaculture Products (EUMOFA) in 2018, consumption of fish in the EU increased for nearly all of the main commercial species, reaching a value of 2,433 kg per capita, which was 3% more than in 2015.
The Demand analysis of Tilapia Market offers a comprehensive analysis of diverse features, demand, product developments, revenue generation, and sales of Tilapia Market across the globe.
Tilapia Market Segmentation by Category
Form
Dried Tilapia Fillets
Fresh or Chilled Tilapia Fillets
Frozen Tilapia Fillets
Frozen Whole Tilapia
Species
Nile Tilapia
Blue Tilapia
Mozambique Tilapia
Wami Tilapia
Catch
Wild Catch
Aqua Culture
Region
North America
Latin America
Europe
Middle East and Africa (MEA)
East Asia
South Asia
Oceania
A comprehensive estimate of the Tilapia market has been provided through an optimistic scenario as well as a conservative scenario, taking into account the Sales of Tilapia during the forecast period. Price point comparison by region with the global average price is also considered in the study.
The Market survey of Tilapia offers a comprehensive analysis of diverse features, including production capacities analysis of Tilapia, demand, product developments, revenue generation, and Size of Tilapia Market across the globe.
Key Takeaways from Tilapia Market Study
High demand for frozen whole tilapia and frozen tilapia fillets is forecast to fuel sales over the coming years.
Country-wise, Greater China will be in the spotlight with 29% of overall market share.
The Russian Federation is projected to hold a major share of market volume in terms of consumption, while Canada remains lucrative.
High demand for Nile tilapia and blue tilapia to propel market growth.
Wild catch to remain the leading type of catch, followed by aquaculture.
Japan and South Korea to remain in the limelight for tilapia suppliers.
Some Notable Offerings by Fact.MR Report on Tilapia market:
We will provide you an analysis of the extent to which this Tilapia market research report acquires commercial characteristics along with examples or instances of information that helps you to understand it better.
We will also help to identify customary/ standard terms and conditions, as offers, worthiness, warranty, and others.
Also, this report will help you to identify any trends to forecast growth rates.
The analyzed report will forecast the general tendency for supply and demand.
Some of the Tilapia Market insights and estimations that make this study unique in approach and effective in guiding stakeholders in understanding the growth dynamics. The study provides:
Details regarding latest innovations and development in Tilapia and how it is gaining customer traction during the forecast period.
Analysis about the customer demand of the products and how it is likely to evolve in coming years.
Latest regulations enforced by government bodies and local agencies and their impact on Demand of Tilapia Market .
Insights about adoption of new technologies and its influence on the Tilapia market Size.
Overview of the impact of COVID-19 on Tilapia Market and economic disruptions caused by the pandemic.
Evaluates post-pandemic impact on the Sales of Tilapia Market during the forecast period.
After reading the Market insights of Tilapia Report, readers can:
Understand the drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends affecting the Sales of market.
Analyze key regions holding significant share of total Tilapia market revenue.
Study the growth outlook of Tilapia market scenario, including production, consumption, history and forecast.
Learn consumption pattern and impact of each end use & supply side analysis of Tilapia market.
Investigate the recent R&D projects performed by each market player & competitive analysis of Tilapia Market Players.
How Fact.MR Assists in Making Strategic Moves For Tilapia Market Manufacturer?
The data provided in the Tilapia market report offers comprehensive analysis of important industry trends. Industry players can use this data to strategize their potential business moves and gain remarkable revenues in the upcoming period.
The report covers the price trend analysis and value chain analysis along with analysis of diverse offering by market players. The main motive of this report is to assist enterprises to make data-driven decisions and strategize their business moves.
