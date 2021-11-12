On-demand Logistics Market Emerging Technological Growth, Future Growth and Business Opportunities 2027

On-demand logistics Market is segmented by vehicle type, end user, application and region. Application segment make huge impact on the global market.

PORTLAND, ORAGON, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On-demand logistics is a new up-coming trend in the retail industry. On-demand logistics necessitate it to provide same-day (or faster) delivery to local customers. In the upcoming years, on-demand logistics is expected to become standard, rather than exception or the exceptional experience in the retail industry. To stay in business, retailers will need to find ways to adapt to the increased consumer expectations regarding such faster deliveries. For local retailers, both small businesses and big-box companies, the major challenge to implement on-demand logistics is providing same-day last-mile delivery for which the number of industry giants like Amazon and Walmart are working. These challenges of on-demand logistics market are anticipated to grow throughout the forecast period.

The key players analyzed in the report include Lalamove Easy Van Co. Ltd., Uber Freight LLC, Deliv Inc., MENA 360 DWC-LLC (Fetchr), Shadowfax Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Deliveree Co. Ltd., Bringg Delivery Technologies Ltd., Shippify Inc., Stuart Delivery Ltd. (STUART) and GoGo Tech Ltd. (GoGoVan)

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

COVID-19 has adversely impacted the on-demand logistics market due to the significant drop-in commercial activities and retail expenditure in the industry. Shut down in economic activities was one of the earliest moves taken by several governments to reduce the risk of pandemic spread, resulting in significant drop in sales followed by a decline in consumer confidence which collectively reduced the growth of the on-demand logistics facilities market. With the implementation of government guidelines, trade & travel are expected to resume in a limited capacity, providing a favorable outlook for the on-demand logistics throughout the forecast period.

Top Impacting Factors

Significant rise in e-commerce industry and increase in truck logistics market drive the global on-demand logistics market.

Rise in fuel price is resulting to increase in logistics fare hinders the market.

Growth in demand for logistics facilities in emerging economies provides lucrative opportunities for the players in the on-demand logistics market.

Market Trends

Drones Disrupting on-Demand Logistics Market

Drones are disrupting industrial operations globally, as more and more companies enter the automation race by implementing autonomous technology to gain a competitive advantage over others. While the defense and consumer applications of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) are well established, drones are now transforming the logistics industry by rapid inroads into supply chain operations. Drones in the logistics market is driven by the constant demand for operational efficiency and effectiveness across the supply chain. With drone-based delivery systems becoming a reality, the global drone logistics and transportation market is expected to expand significantly throughout the forecast period. Drones in logistics may be used for a variety task, including operations, and distribution:

•They are used in the transportation and delivery of packages to customers, particularly for the first and last-mile deliveries. Emergency medical help may be delivered to remote and rural areas anytime.

• Using remotely operated drone fleets, insurance and risk assessment of supply chain infrastructure, may be done quickly and efficiently after calamities.

•Drones are effective in security and surveillance of large places such as factories and warehouses since they can be used for inspection of warehouse roofs, yards, and terminals without personnel.

•Drones may be used indoors to scan pallets at distribution centers, inspect inventory stored on the ground, search for misplaced items in difficult-to-reach areas, and capturing image & video data for inventory audits, while working more rapidly and efficiently.

