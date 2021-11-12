VSY Biotechnology GmbH Launched AcrivaUD Trinova Pro C Pupil Adaptive®, the First and Only Trifocal IOL
Leading innovative global biotechnology company, VSY Biotechnology GmbH, announced the commercial launch of AcrivaUD Trinova Pro C Pupil Adaptive®,
AcrivaUD Trinova Pro C Pupil Adaptive® has the highest retinal light utilization when compared to all available trifocal IOLs, preserving visual performance by 93%”LEINFELDEN, ECHTERDINGEN, GERMANY, November 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VSY Biotechnology Launched AcrivaUD Trinova Pro C Pupil Adaptive®, the First and Only Trifocal IOL that Combines Patented Enhanced Sinusoidal Vision Technology (SVT®) with Pupil Adaptive Design at the ESCRS 2021 Congress in Amsterdam.
— Dr. Efe Can
Leading innovative global biotechnology company, VSY Biotechnology GmbH, announced the commercial launch of AcrivaUD Trinova Pro C Pupil Adaptive®, the first and only trifocal presbyopia-correcting (PC-IOL) intraocular lens with patented enhanced Sinusoidal Vision Technology (SVT®).
The new Trifocal, PC-IOL was launched by Dr. Ike Ahmed, Dr. Hakan Kaymak, and Dr. Karsten Klabe during the VSY Biotechnology satellite symposium at the ESCRS 2021 congress. Dr. Ahmed introduced the innovative concept “Golden Ratio in Spectacle Independence” during his introduction speech, while Dr. Kaymak and Dr. Klabe shared the IOL’s initial clinical and laboratory results.
AcrivaUD Trinova Pro C Pupil Adaptive® will be available for European markets by the middle of November. “Golden Ratio experience in spectacle independence” refers to improving patients’ quality of life by understanding their needs and maximizing their quality of vision. This new lens is designed to provide patients with the highest level of visual quality and spectacle independence at all distances, in every light condition.
AcrivaUD Trinova Pro C Pupil Adaptive® is the first and only trifocal lens with Patented Enhanced Sinusoidal Vision Technology (SVT®) that combines with pupil adaptive design. Enhanced Sinusoidal Vision Technology that mimics a sine wave-like surface profile is designed to obtain ideal optical performance.
The benefit of the sinusoidal diffraction is that;
• It has naturally three different foci,
• A sinusoidal curve can further enhance the IOL through-focus performance and generate a desirable depth-of-focus profile free of certain photic phenomena that are experienced with conventional designs.
• It provides an extended range of functional vision at near and intermediate distances while maintaining far distance visual acuity and a safety profile similar to that of a typical mono-focal lens.
• It boasts a visual range superior to conventional EDOF or mono-focal designs with fewer visual disturbances, reduced loss of light, and greater efficiency.
These are the reasons why sinusoidal diffraction does not need the superposition of two diffraction lenses with different carriers and has a lower ring number providing minimum dysphotopsia, maximum light transmission, and optimum light distribution so that patients can enjoy seamless, continuous vision from all distances day and night.
AcrivaUD Trinova Pro C Pupil Adaptive® has the highest retinal light utilization when compared to all available trifocal IOLs, preserving visual performance by 93% and is the closest to a crystalline lens, thanks to its step-less diffractive zones which greatly improve contrast sensitivity.
It is the only IOL to distribute light energy effectively and efficiently into the near and intermediate foci while maintaining distance visual acuity due to minimized light loss in the diffraction orders. AcrivaUD Trinova Pro C Pupil Adaptive® is designed for today’s lifestyles; from viewing traffic signs comfortably and clearly while driving at night safely, to using mobile devices and computer screens with ease, to reading books comfortably even in dim light with high-quality distance vision in a range of different light conditions. It maximizes spectacle independence at all distances and in every possible light condition.
AcrivaUD Trinova Pro C Pupil Adaptive® has been implanted into more than 500 eyes globally. According to results from a significant clinical trial, patients who had the AcrivaUD Trinova Pro C Pupil Adaptive® lens implanted experienced excellent vision and considerable lifestyle benefits for example:
100% of AcrivaUD Trinova Pro C Pupil Adaptive® patients reported very good or good vision at far, intermediate, and near distances without glasses in both photopic and mesopic conditions, with a continuous range of vision. (1,2,3)
· The majority of patients were not disturbed by Photopic phenomena (Glare and Halo). (1,3)
Click here to watch the full launch symposium: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EWJhreWrV2Q
For more details about AcrivaUD Trinova Pro C Pupil Adaptive®: https://www.vsybiotechnology.com/detail/612a4ec2efa53e0020a4b673
References:
1. Karsten Klabe ‚‘‘Clinical Results of AcrivaUD Trinova Pro C Adaptive®“:
The First Trifocal IOL which Combines Enhanced Sinusoidal Vision Technology (SVT®) with Pupil Adaptive Design‘‘ESCRS, Amsterdam 2021
2. Hakan Kaymak. “Optical Bench Results and Optical Design of Enhanced Sinusoidal Vision Technology (SVT®).” ESCRS, Amsterdam 2021
3. Europe, Multicentric trials, VSY Biotechnology Data on File (2021)
Communication Unit
VSY Biotechnology Gmbh
+49 711 997606333
info@vsybiotechnology.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Dr. Ike Ahmed unveils an innovative IOL