Infant Formula Market to Exhibit at a 10.1% CAGR during the Forecast Period 2027 | Top Players Nestlé S.A.,Groupe Danone
SEATTLE, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Promising fertility rate is escalating demand for Infant formula
Infant formula is a type of meal made specifically for babies. Infant formula comes in a variety of forms, including ready-to-eat, powdered, dry, and ready-to-mix. When ready-to-eat and liquid concentrates are first opened, they are sterile (free of germs). Because other powdery baby formulae aren't sterile, you'll have to be extra cautious when feeding your baby. Powdery formula can make some newborns sick, therefore they should only be fed liquid concentrate or ready-to-mix formula. The liquid formula is the most commonly used by babies today. The majority of formulas contain powdered cow's milk, cornstarch, sugar, water, and occasionally wheat or rice.
The growing demand for clean label and organic food goods is propelling the infant formula market forward. The market for infant formula is growing again, thanks to increasing innovation in human milk oligosaccharides and the growing popularity of plant-based dietary products. In addition, the increasing fortification of infant formula with vitamin D is boosting market growth. BIOSTIME, for example, announced four new products in June 2020 that focus on popular newborn nutrition segments such as probiotics, calcium and vitamin D, DHA and ARA, and organic infant formula.
Furthermore, the increasing number of working mothers is further propelling the market growth of infant formula. Additionally, the rapid expansion of the e-commerce industry is again stimulating the sale of infant formula.
The Asia Pacific area is predicted to develop significantly over the projection period, owing to the burgeoning e-commerce industry and the region's increasing internet penetration. According to the India Brand Equity Foundation, the country's rapid digital transformation is predicted to boost the country's entire internet user base to 829 million by 2021, up from 636.73 million in 2019. India's internet economy is predicted to quadruple from US$ 125 billion in April 2017 to US$ 250 billion by 2020, with E-commerce driving the growth.
Key Developments:
1. In June 2020, Aptar Food + Beverage has launched NEO, a tamper-evident closure for infant formula that features a customizable in-molded scoop for “precise and specific dosage.
2. In January 2017, Danone plans to double its business in India by 2020 by introducing its global flagship infant nutrition brand 'Aptamil'
3. In July 2020, Bio-Rad launched a high-performance food safety solution for powdered infant formula and related dairy ingredients
4. In February 2020, Enfamil®, the #1 infant formula brand announce the brand’s partnership with Shawn Johnson East and Andrew East to share their feeding journey with new and expecting parents.
5. In May 2020, Bubs has signed an agreement with Coles to expand its range of infant formula products at 482 supermarkets
